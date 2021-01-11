KTS Vs TIT Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Momentum One Day Cup Live Game Details

The Knights are set to face Titans in the league stage match of the Momentum One Day Cup on Monday, January 11. The KTS vs TIT match is scheduled to begin at 1:30 PM IST at the Senwes Park, Potchefstroom. Here are the Momentum One Day Cup live streaming details, where to catch KTS vs TIT live scores and the KTS vs TIT pitch report.

Momentum One Day Cup live streaming: KTS vs TIT match preview

Both teams have not made a great start to the tournament as they lost their respective opening matches to Dolphins. While Knights chasing the target fell short by 53 runs, Titans came up short by 76 runs in their opening match. The last time these two sides faced each other was in March last year and it was Knights who won that match by 3 wickets. This is completely a new season and both teams will look to register their first win of the tournament. Fans can expect a great clash between these two wonderful teams.

RESULT: It wasn't the start we were looking to make in the #MODC as @DolphinsCricket are victorious by 76 runs.



It's a quick turnaround and we face the VKB Knights at 10:00 on Monday.#TTNvDOL | #SkyBlues pic.twitter.com/t3e7YuCxxh — The Titans (@Titans_Cricket) January 9, 2021

Momentum One Day Cup live streaming: KTS vs TIT squads

KTS: Pite van Biljon (c), Wandile Makwetu (wk), Andries Gous, Farhaan Behardien, Mbulelo Budaza, Ferisco Adams, Patrick Botha, Shaun von Berg, Patrick Kruger, Jacques Synman, Kagiso Mohale, Raynard van Tonder, Grant Mokoena, Alfred Mothoa, Duan Jansen, Pheko Moletsane, Matthew Kleinveldt, Jonathan Vandiar, Migael Pretorius, Sean Whitehead.

TIT: Grant Thomson (C), Dayyaan Galiem, Neil Brand, Rubin Hermann, Tabraiz Shamsi, Theunis de Bruyn, Junior Dala, Thando Ntini, Kyle Abbott, Sibonela Makhanya, Diego Rosier, Okuhle Cele, Lizaad Williams, Matthew Arnold, Imran Manack, Henry Davids, Gregory Mahlokwana.

KTS vs TIT pitch report and weather report

Coming to the KTS vs TIT pitch report, the surface has been favouring the batsmen and bowlers are finding it difficult to pick up wickets early in the match. The skipper winning the toss could look to bat first and put up a good total on board for the bowlers to defend. Coming to the weather for KTS vs TIT live match, Accuweather has predicted that there ill be intermittent cloud cover but there will be no rain interruptions and so the teams will get to play their full quota of overs.

KTS vs TIT live: Momentum One Day Cup live streaming details and KTS vs TIT live in India

In South Africa, you can catch all the live action on SuperSport and CSN, For fans in the Indian subcontinent, there is no live streaming of the match between Knights and Titans. You can catch all the KTS vs TIT live scores and live updates on Cricket South Africa website.

Image: Titans / Twitter

