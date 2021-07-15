Kuldeep Yadav And Yuzvendra Chahal Take Part In Charades, Imitate Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni

Indian spin duo Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal, popularly known as 'Kul-Cha' because of their exploits together, recently took part in a game of charades, the video of which was shared on BCCI's official Twitter handle. In the video, Yadav can be seen impersonating some of the Indian cricket team's players while Chahal attempts to correctly guess their identities. Players enacted by Yadav included the likes of Ishant Sharma, Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, and Rishabh Pant. Check out the video shared by the BCCI to see if Chahal correctly guessed the players' names.

The video starts with Yadav imitating Indian pacer Ishant Sharma by acting to be tall. Chahal immediately guessed it was Sharma. Yadav then moves to Virat Kohli and tries to show his on-field mannerisms, which was enough for Chahal to guess the Indian skipper's name correctly. When the name MS Dhoni was called, Yadav imitated the former Indian captain's demeanour behind the stumps. Chahal took his time, but he eventually guessed correctly. Rishabh Pant's role was the simplest, as all Yadav had to do was cough, and Chahal was able to quickly identify the keeper-batsman.

Kuldeep, Chahal to play together after 2 years?

Yadav and Chahal are both in Sri Lanka for the limited-overs series against the hosts, starting from July 18. If the spin duo gets a chance to play together in the series, it will be after a two-year hiatus. Chahal and Yadav last played together in an international match during the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup. It was a league match against England, which India lost by 31 runs. Chahal had leaked a record-breaking 88 runs off his 10 overs, while Yadav gave away 72 runs. Both had failed to pick a single wicket in the match.

India’s squad: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Rana, Ishan Kishan (Wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (Wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, K Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Vice-captain), Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Chetan Sakariya.

