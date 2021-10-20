Kuldeep Yadav Attends PSG Vs RB Leipzig Champions League Match In Paris; See Pics

Indian cricketer Kuldeep Yadav was in attendance at the Parc des Princes in Paris on Tuesday night, October 19, as he was there to watch the Champions League match between Paris Saint-Germain and RB Leipzig. Yadav is currently recovering from an injury that has kept him out of action over the past few months. He uploaded images of him in a PSG jersey with Lionel Messi's name and number and he watched on as the French club defeated the Germans 3-2 on the Champions League night.

PSG vs RB Leipzig first half recap

It was an entertaining match to watch for the neutrals but a nerve-racking one for either of the two supporters. PSG dominated the initial ten minutes of the game as they grabbed the lead in the 9th minute courtesy of Kylian Mbappe. The French forward received the ball just a yard ahead of the halfway line from Julian Draxler and Mbappe ran forward when one on one with the last defender he did brilliantly to shoot through the legs of the RB Leipzig defender and give PSG the lead. In the 28th minute, Christopher Nkunku played a superb diagonal ball towards Andre Silva who was standing all alone at the back post to convert and level the score.

PSG vs RB Leipzig second half recap

In the 57th minute, Nordi Mukiele was on hand to convert from close range and give RB Leipzig the lead. However, 10 minutes later Mbappe played a wonderful ball to Messi who's first time shot hit the post but the six-time Ballon d'Or winner quickly followed up and made sure the ball was in the back of the net and PSG had levelled the proceedings for the night. A few minutes later, Mbappe was fouled in the box and PSG were awarded a penalty. Messi stepped up to take and he converted from 12 yards with a superb 'panenka to give PSG the lead 3-2. PSG eventually held on and Mbappe ended up missing a penalty in the 90+3rd minute but PSG still ended up winning at the Parc des Princes.

Kuldeep Yadav's surgery

Kuldeep Yadav who was ruled out of the IPL 2021 Phase 2 after sustaining a knee injury underwent successful surgery on September 29. Following his successful knee surgery, he shared his picture on his Twitter handle thanking everyone who supported him. Kuldeep Yadav's IPL 2021 stint was cut short when he sustained a serious knee injury during a practice session for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the UAE.

Kuldeep Yadav in his post also shared that he will be going into rehabilitation and will try to get back on the pitch as soon as possible. He wrote: "Surgery was a success and the road to recovery has just begun. Thank you so much to everyone for your amazing support. The focus is now to complete my rehab well and be back on the pitch doing what I love as soon as possible."

