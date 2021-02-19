Kuldeep Yadav Creates Confusion Amongst Fans After RR's Successful IPL 2021 Auction Bid

Indian cricketer Kuldeep Yadav trended among fans during the Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) auction, even though the veteran himself was not a part of the bidding event. Back in January, the 26-year-old found himself among the Kolkata Knight Riders’ retentions for the upcoming IPL 2021 season. Apparently, a cricketer with a similar name was up for grabs at the auction, thus causing massive confusion among fans of the franchise.

Kuldeep Yadav among KKR team 2021 retentions

Also Read | From Chris Morris To Kyle Jamieson: Here Are The Top 9 Buys At The IPL 2021 Auction

Kuldip Yadav IPL 2021: Fans mistake youngster with Team India and KKR veteran

Uncapped Indian cricketer Kuldip Yadav was picked by the Rajasthan Royals franchise at the auction. As evidenced from the proceedings, Yadav’s IPL 2021 contract is worth ₹20 lakh, i.e. the same as his base price. When IPL made the said update on their social media accounts, fans of the KKR franchise took to Twitter and expressed their confusion, with several of them wondering if it was Team India and KKR veteran Kuldeep Yadav who has joined the Royals camp.

Here is a look at Kuldip Yadav IPL 2021 contract update and some of the fans reacting to it.

Also Read | India Vs England: Ajinkya Rahane Likely To Captain Hosts In Ahmedabad Day-Night Test

I thought KKR released him during the auction 😭 — Prantik (@Pran__07) February 18, 2021

Achha hua Hindi me nhi likhte ye 😂 — Ḧïẗệṩḧ🐝 (@hv0007) February 18, 2021

Kuldip or Kuldeep? — Gaurav Chaudhary (@gkctweets) February 18, 2021

Who all thought kkr released Kuldeep for a moment — Rishi SK (@LY_Electroz) February 18, 2021

RR team 2021 after Kuldip Yadav’s joining

On January 20, the Rajasthan Royals announced a list of all their retentions for the IPL 2021 season. They retained as many as 17 cricketers, including Sanju Samson and overseas stars Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler and David Miller among others. Moreover, they also appointed Samson as their new captain after letting go of Steve Smith.

At the IPL 2021 auction, they added eight more cricketers to their squad. Apart from Kuldip Yadav, they purchased Chris Morris, Liam Livingstone and Shivam Dube. Here is a look at the entire list of RR team 2021 after the auction event.

Also Read | India Vs England: Virat Kohli Set To Have Another Big Worry Despite Convincing Chennai Win

A look into KKR team 2021

The KKR franchise made eight purchases at the IPL 2021 auction. Adding to their retentions, they purchased Shakib Al Hasan, Harbhajan Singh, Sheldon Jackson among a few others. Here is a look at the entire KKR squad for the much-awaited tournament, where Eoin Morgan will resume his captaincy role for the franchise.

KKR team 2021, watch video

IPL 2021 auction sold players

South African and Australian all-rounders, Chris Morris and Glenn Maxwell respectively, turned out to be among the top draws of the auction. Australian speedster Jhye Richardson also raked in the big bucks as he was sold to the Punjab Kings. From all the IPL 2021 auction sold players list, here is a look at the top five successful auction bids made by the franchises.

Also Read | IPL Auction 2021 Live: K Gowtham Most Valued Uncapped Player Of All-time With ₹9.25 CR Bid

Image source: IPLT20.COM

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.