Kuldeep Yadav Feels He Is Not Getting Gautam Gambhir 'kind Of Backing' From KKR

Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav has not only been snubbed from the Team India squad, but over the past couple of seasons, he is also finding it hard to secure a place in Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) playing XI. The Chinaman bowler recently spoke to Sportskeeda about not getting enough opportunities to play in the final XI for Kolkata in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Kuldeep said maybe he is not getting the kind of backing he was being provided under the leadership of former India player Gautam Gambhir.

Kuldeep said Gautam Gambhir showed a lot of trust in him and his ability, adding "maybe I didn't get that in this team". Kuldeep further said that if he gets a chance to play during the Sri Lanka tour or in the second half of IPL 2021, then he will be able to make an impact in the ICC T20 World Cup, which is scheduled to take place in October-November this year. Kuldeep said there is another World Cup next year in Australia so there is a chance for him to make a comeback before that. Kuldeep believes he might be effective with the ball down under.

'Jadeja scores with both bat and ball'

The Indian spinner had recently revealed that all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja's presence in the team is the key reason behind his snub. He said Jadeja scores both with bat and the ball, which makes him an impactful player. The team combination matters a lot and if Jadeja is able to provide what the side needs then it becomes an easy choice for the management. Kuldeep said Jadeja also brings a lot of depth in the batting line-up.

Many experts believe that the retirement of MS Dhoni is the key reason behind the steep fall in Kuldeep's performances. Kuldeep played 16 ODIs without Dhoni where he could pick only 14 scalps at an average of 61.71 and an economy rate of 6.22. However, when he was playing with Dhoni, the left-arm spinner had bagged a total of 91 wickets in 47 ODIs at an average of 22.53 and an economy rate of 4.87.

(Image Credit: Twitter/PTI)

