Kuldeep Yadav Hails MS Dhoni For Guiding Him Behind The Stumps

Kuldeep Yadav has been one of Team India's best spinners in modern-day cricket. He along with Yuzvendra Chahal fondly known as 'KulCha' have won a lot of matches for India in the limited-overs format ever since the two have been bowling in tandem after the ICC Champions Trophy 2017. Now, Kuldeep has opened up on why he does not need to say if he was dependent on the legendary Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The youngster had earlier revealed how MS Dhoni used to guide him behind the stumps with regards to where he needs to pitch the ball to a particular batsman.

'Always guided me': Kuldeep Yadav

While speaking to a publication, Yadav went on to say that Mahi has always guided him, because the wicket-keeper is always the best judge of the bowler and someone like the veteran stumper is experienced and has an idea how a batsman plays.

He then mentioned that all of this is team-work. The chinaman bowler then added that just because the former skipper has not played after World Cup 2019, he does not need to prove anything to anyone. Furthermore, the left-arm spinner added that he does not need to say if he was dependent on MSD and that he can just work towards bettering his craft and that (MS Dhoni guiding him behind the stumps) is teamwork.

Meanwhile, Kuldeep has been retained by the two-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders while Mahi was all set to lead the three-time winners Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2020 that was originally scheduled to get underway on March 29 but has been suspended indefinitely as of now due to the global pandemic. The 2011 World Cup-winning captain has been on a sabbatical from the game ever since Team India's World Cup 2019 semi-final loss at the hands of New Zealand in July last year.

Coming back to international cricket, the India-South Africa ODI series has been rescheduled at a later date, whereas, their next two away limited-overs bilateral series against Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe have been called off due to coronavirus fear.

