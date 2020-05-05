Kuldeep Yadav Names Toughest Indian Batsman To Bowl To In The Nets & It Is NOT Virat Kohli

India spinner Kuldeep Yadav has been India's leading spinner for the past few years in the limited-overs format. Kuldeep Yadav quickly rose through the ranks and went on to establish himself as a regular in India's ODI and T20I squads. However, Kuldeep Yadav has had a turnaround since the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

Kuldeep Yadav names the toughest batsmen to bowl to in nets

From being one of India's leading spinners when he started in international cricket to being smacked all around the park by batsmen, Kuldeep Yadav's bowling career has come a full circle. Kuldeep Yadav has entangled batsmen from all around the world in his spin web but there are a few batsmen who have managed to trouble him. The chinaman revealed the names of those batsmen in a recent interview.

While speaking to cricket.com, Kuldeep Yadav revealed that bowling to Cheteshwar Pujara and Rohit Sharma is the toughest challenge for him while bowling in nets. Kuldeep Yadav added that Cheteshwar Pujara plays well against any off-spinner in Tests, which is why he is the toughest batsman to bowl to. Speaking about ODI cricket, Kuldeep Yadav picked Rohit Sharma as the toughest batsman to bowl to. Kuldeep Yadav further said that there are plenty of youngsters as well who aren’t afraid of going for the big shots.

Kuldeep Yadav talks about dream delivery to Babar Azam in World Cup 2019

Kuldeep Yadav revealed how he had bowled a 'dream' delivery to get rid of Pakistani batting sensation Babar Azam during the 2019 World Cup group game between arch-rivals India and Pakistan at the Old Trafford in Manchester. During a recent interview with a cricket website, the bowler went on to say that it was something different when the spinner’s ball drifted in that fashion and went through to hit the stumps.

Recalling that dream delivery, the wrist-spinner further added that the ball turned to come into the batsman. The youngster further added that sometimes he wonders how he was able to do that and that too with a white-ball and not a red-ball, since the former doesn't turn as much.

IMAGE COURTESY: KULDEEP YADAV INSTAGRAM