Frontline Spinner Kuldeep Yadav Reckons That He Had Bowled Well In World Cup 2019

Kuldeep Yadav reckons that he has bowled well in World Cup 2019 that was held at England & Wales from May 30 to July 14 last year. He had picked up six wickets in the seven matches that he got to play. What had really stood out for him in that tournament was that of getting the prized scalp of Babar Azam when he along with opener Fakhar Zaman was anchoring the Pakistani run chase. Kuldeep's dream delivery went right through the gates of Azam after the ball had drifted and it was regarded by many as the 'Ball of the Century'. That wicket was also happened to be the turning point of the contest as the Men In Green's run chase ended up losing its steam soon after.

'I really prepared well': Kuldeep Yadav

During his interaction with cricketer-turned-commentator/analyst Deep Dasgupta on the latest episode of a show on ESPNCricinfo named 'Cricketbaazi', Yadav went on to say that he had prepared really well before leaving for the World Cup 2019 because he wanted to overcome his failure in IPL that had preceded the quadrennial event and even though he did pick up many wickets, the frontline spinner reckons that he bowled well at the showpiece event.

The 25-year-old then mentioned that post the World Cup 2019, he has been in and out of the team and also added that if one is playing regularly, then their confidence is high, if not then they are always under pressure to perform in the chances that they get and at the same time, their mind stays cluttered.

Recalling his own mistakes, the wrist-spinner also added that he probably was at fault with his skills as well.

The chinaman bowler did not feature in the last four clash at the Old Trafford in Manchester as the eventual runners-up New Zealand brought curtains down on India's excellent campaign. In the semis, India decided to rest Kuldeep and go with two other frontline spinners - Ravindra Jadeja and Yuzvendra Chahal. Even though the Indian bowlers did their job exceptionally well in the first innings, they were let down by the batsmen especially the top three with hardly anything on the board while chasing a modest target of 241 for a place in the final.

Even though there was a 116-run seventh-wicket stand between Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja lower down the order, it just wasn't enough as the two-time world champions fell short by 18 runs.

Coming back to cricket, the chinaman bowler was retained by the two-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders for IPL 2020 that was originally scheduled to get underway on March 29 but has been suspended indefinitely as of now due to the global pandemic. Meanwhile, India's away bilateral limited-overs series against Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe respectively have been called off due to coronavirus fear.

(Image Courtesy: AP)