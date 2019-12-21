Kuldeep Yadav Picks His Favourite After Becoming The First Indian To Pick 2 ODI Hat-tricks

Soon after claiming the second ODI hat-trick of his career just two years after making his debut, Kuldeep Yadav picked his favourite hat-trick on Wednesday. The left-arm chinaman while speaking to Yuzvendra Chahal for BCCI said that both the hat-tricks are his favourite but this one against West Indies is more favourite because of the time at which it has come. Yadav added that since a while, he has been bowling well with good pace and variation and that he is really happy with the way he has been bowling.

'You can never plan a hat-trick'

Kuldeep Yadav who picked up his career's first hat-trick against Australia in September 2017 by dismissing Matthew Wade, Ashton Agar and Pat Cummins, got rid of Shai Hope, Jason Holder and Alzarri Joseph in the second ODI against West Indies to become the first Indian bowler to pick two ODI hat-tricks. As a result of Kuldeep's heroics, India went on to win the second ODI by a margin of 107 runs to level the three-match series at Vizag.

While speaking at Chahal TV, Kuldeep also said, "The first spell was really good. I was not thinking about picking wickets but the way they were striking the ball, I thought if we get a wicket right now it would change the game. The way Pooran and Hope were batting, there was a need to take a wicket and Shami bhai helped us grab two wickets."

Furthermore, he added, "You can never plan a hat-trick but when I struck first with Hope's wicket, then Holder got out then for the third one I planned how to bowl. I was confused about what to bowl but then I set up a gully and went with the wrong-un. Luckily, I could hit the spot."

India level the series

Chasing a mammoth target of 388, the West Indies got off to a good start as openers Shai Hope and Evin Lewis added 61 runs for the opening wicket. After losing the wickets of Shimron Hetmyer and Roston Chase in quick succession, both Hope and wicket-keeper batsman Nicholas Pooran added 106 runs for the fourth-wicket stand.

Keemo Paul scored a valiant 46 but in the end, was castled by Mohammed Shami as the Men In Blue registered a comprehensive 107-run win to level the three-match series 1-1. The decider will be played at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Sunday.

