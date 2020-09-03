Kuldeep Yadav Recalls How MS Dhoni Helped Him Register His Maiden ODI Hat-trick

Kuldeep Yadav revealed how Mahendra Singh Dhoni had helped him in registering his maiden ODI hat-trick from behind the stumps against Australia. The youngster boasts of having registered two hat-tricks in the 50-overs format. The first one was against the five-time world champions Australia in September 2017 while the second one was against the West Indies in December 2019.

'I asked Mahi Bhai what to bowl': Kuldeep Yadav

“I got my first wicket of Matthew Wade and then in the next ball, I plucked Ashton Agar. For the third ball, I asked Mahi Bhai (MS Dhoni) what to bowl. When you have so many variations, you get confused. He just let me do whatever I felt was right but suggested that I kept it to the stumps. I kept a slip and gully in place", said Kuldeep while speaking to Hindustan Times. “Luckily I bowled a good ball and got the edge. Getting a hat-trick at Eden Garden, that too in the first year of international cricket, is a big thing and this was one of the biggest moments of my life,” the chinaman bowler added.

Kuldeep's hat-trick helps India register an emphatic win

The second of the five-match ODI series was played at the iconic Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Indian skipper Virat Kohli won a crucial toss and elected to bat first on a wicket that would deteriorate in the second innings.

After the early dismissal of Rohit Sharma, captain Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane added 102 runs for the second wicket stand. Once this stand was broken, the hosts lost wickets at regular innings. However, Virat soldiered on and took the Aussie bowlers to the cleaners. He was eventually bowled by Nathan Coulter-Nile eight runs short of what would have been a well-deserved century. The Men In Blue were bundled out for 252 riding on some stellar contributions from Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, and, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar lower down the order.

In reply, the five-time world champions were reduced to 9/2 before the fifth over as the wicket started showing signs of deterioration. Nonetheless, the then skipper Steve Smith and, Travis Head added 74 runs for the third-wicket stand. Nonetheless, when Head was dismissed, it did not take too long for the visitors to suffer a middle-order collapse with the frontline spinners Kuldeep and Yuzvendra Chahal making batting look difficult for the Aussies.

Meanwhile, Marcus Stoinis (62*) anchored the Australian run chase but unfortunately, waged a lone battle as there was no support from the other end. Yadav completely applied brakes on Australia's momentum with his hat-trick as they were bundled out for 202 in the 44th over.

India won the contest by 50 runs to go 2-0 up in the series.

READ: Kuldeep Yadav Reveals Why His Second ODI Hat-trick Against West Indies Is Special For Him

(Image Courtesy: BCCI)