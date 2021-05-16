Kuldeep Yadav Receives First Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine; Urges Everyone To Get Inoculated

Team India's ace spinner Kuldeep Yadav received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Sunday. Sharing a photo of his inoculation, Yadav urged everyone to get themselves vaccinated and stay united in the fight against COVID-19. "Get vaccinated immediately whenever you get a chance. Be safe because you need to be united in the fight against COVID-19," tweeted Kuldeep Yadav.

BCCI urges players to get vaccinated

After the COVID-19 crisis in IPL 2021, the BCCI has been encouraging players to get themselves inoculated against the Coronavirus keeping in mind India's busy domestic and international schedule. Over the last week, players such as Shubman Gill, Jasprit Bumrah skipper Virat Kohli, fast bowler Ishant Sharma, batsman Cheteshwar Pujara and Rishabh Pant have received their COVID-19 jab.

The Board is working to ensure that the national team is safe before they travel to England for the WTC Final and the five-match Test series against England. The players who are scheduled to travel to the UK have been advised to take the Covishield or the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine which is a UK based product. Since there is a gap of at least 28 days between the two doses, the players can take their second dose while they are in England for the WTC Final and the subsequent Test series.

Notably, Kuldeep Yadav has been axed from the Indian Test squad that will be touring England next month for the World Test Championship (WTC) final 2021. According to former cricket veteran Rahul Dravid, selectors have prefered to pick spinners such as Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, and Axar Patel who have played some 'match-defining' games in recent times.

(With Agency Inputs)