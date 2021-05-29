Kuldeep Yadav Reveals How Ravindra Jadeja's Impact Has Made Things Tough For Him & Chahal

Team India spinner Kuldeep Yadav has revealed that star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja's presence is the reason why he and his spin partner Yuzvendra Chahal are not able to play together on a regular basis.

Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal fondly known as 'KulCha' used to be a great spin duo a few years ago. The duo had been the Indian team's best spinners in modern-day cricket and worked in tandem to win a lot of matches for the Men In Blue in the limited-overs format ever since the two were roped in as the national team's frontline spinners after the ICC Champions Trophy 2017.

'He (Ravindra Jadeja) scores both with bat and ball': Kuldeep Yadav

“It depends on what the team wants. Team combination matters a lot and I personally feel Jadeja brings a lot of depth in the batting. He scores both with bat and ball. So, it is always tough to choose between him and us,” said Kuldeep Yadav while speaking to Crictracker.

KulCha's cricketing careers before & after the Dhoni era

Chahal has taken 81 wickets in 46 ODIs played with Dhoni at an average of 25.32 and an economy rate of 4.92. Kuldeep also has astonishing numbers with Dhoni behind the stumps. With MS Dhoni, the left-arm spinner bagged a total of 91 wickets in 47 ODIs at an average of 22.53 and an economy rate of 4.87.

After MS Dhoni's retirement from international cricket, Chahal and Kuldeep's performances have dipped massively which has resulted in their exclusion from India's playing XI. Chahal has grabbed just 11 wickets in 8 ODIs without Dhoni at an average of 41.82 and an economy rate of 6.80. Kuldeep played 16 ODIs without Dhoni where he could pick only 14 scalps at an average of 61.71 and an economy rate of 6.22.