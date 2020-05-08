Kuldeep Yadav Reveals Indian Cricketer Who Plays PUBG The Most And It Is NOT MS Dhoni

PUBG has emerged as one of the most popular games around the world over the past couple of years and millions of users have found themselves obsessed playing the third-person shooting game and the Indian cricket team is no different. Indian players have often been spotted playing the online multiplayer battle royale game in airports while waiting for flights. Several pictures of Indian cricketers playing PUBG have gone viral on social media after they were spotted playing the game.

Kuldeep Yadav spills the beans on teammates playing PUBG

Now, India spinner Kuldeep Yadav has spilt some beans on who plays PUBG the most in the Indian team. In an Instagram live session with Sportskeeda, Kuldeep Yadav revealed the names of the players who were most active in playing the game. Kuldeep Yadav also went on to name his spin partner Yuzvendra Chahal as the one who is the biggest fan of the game and added that he plays it the most.

Kuldeep Yadav further said that MS Dhoni, Yuzvendra Chahal, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant and he himself play PUBG Mobile the most. He also said it is a good way to pass time. In a recent interaction with ESPNcricinfo, Kuldeep Yadav had also named MS Dhoni, Manish Pandey, Yuzvendra Chahal and Kedar Jadhav as the best players of the game PUBG in the Indian team.

Kedar Jadhav takes the game very seriously and has been portrayed as the IGL (in-game leader) who issues calls to his teammates during PUBG Mobile. MS Dhoni, meanwhile, likes to go all guns blazing, much like his batting.

On the other hand, Mohammad Shami usually plays PUBG Mobile on his tab and enjoys sniping opportunities, often knocking down his enemies from long-range. Shikhar Dhawan also plays the game regularly with a source saying that he enjoys PUBG Mobile with his wife as well when at home.

IMAGE COURTESY: KULDEEP YADAV INSTAGRAM