Last Updated:

Kuldeep Yadav Ruled Out Of IPL 2021 After Knee Injury; Time Of Return Uncertain: Reports

Reports suggest that Kuldeep Yadav has undergone surgery in Mumbai, due to which it could take him as long as six months to make a comeback.

Written By
Vidit Dhawan
Kuldeep Yadav

Image: BCCI


Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav has returned home following a serious knee injury. Consequently, he will miss out on most of the domestic season and the remainder of the ongoing IPL 2021 season.

Reports suggest that Kuldeep has undergone surgery in Mumbai, due to which, it could take as long as six months for him to make a comeback.

Kuldeep Yadav's IPL 2021 cut short due to knee injury

According to PTI, a senior BCCI official told that Kuldeep Yadav could not continue in IPL after he sustained a serious knee injury during a practice session. The BCCI official said, "Yes, we got the information that Kuldeep sustained a nasty knee injury during a practice session in UAE. Apparently while fielding, he twisted his knee, and it was really bad at that point. There was no chance that he could have taken any further part and was sent back to India."

READ | IPL 2021: Virat Kohli narrates masterplan that led to Pollard and Hardik's dismissals

The BCCI official then went on to explain the severity of the injury and the effort it will take on Kuldeep's part to return to action. "Knee injuries are generally bad. It's a very long process from starting to work and then getting strength back through intense physiotherapy sessions at the NCA, followed by light intensity training and finally starting with net sessions," added the official.

READ | IPL 2021, RCB vs MI: List of records broken during match in Dubai

Kuldeep Yadav's international career

In the recent few years, Kuldeep Yadav has fallen down the pecking order due to a slump in form that began since the 2019 IPL. In total, the 26-year old has played seven Tests, 65 ODIs and 23 T20Is. Across these formats, he has picked up a total of 174 wickets.

READ | SRH vs RR Live Streaming: How to watch IPL 2021 in India, UK and US?

Image: BCCI

READ | IPL 2021: SRH vs RR head-to-head stats, key players, latest form, and more
Tags: Kuldeep Yadav, IPL 2021, Kuldeep Yadav IPL
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND