Kuldeep Yadav Takes COVID-19 Jab At Guest House, Kanpur Administration Orders Probe

The Kanpur administration has ordered a probe after Team India spinner Kuldeep Yadav was seen taking his COVID-19 jab at a guest house instead of the hospital where he had booked a slot. According to reports, Yadav was given a vaccine shot in the lawn of the Kanpur Nagar Nigam guest house, instead of Jageshwar Hospital in Govind Nagar for which he had taken an appointment, a senior official on condition of anonymity said.

Kanpur District Magistrate Alok Tiwari said ADM Atul Kumar has been asked to enquire about the matter properly and submit the report at the earliest.

Meanwhile, Kuldeep, who got his first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday had shared a photo on social media and urged people to get themselves vaccinated. After sharing an image of him getting vaccinated, the left-arm spinner wrote that whenever one gets a chance, they must immediately get themselves vaccinated. Furthermore, Yadav requested one and all to be safe and mentioned that people should be united in the fight against the deadly virus.

Kuldeep Yadav struggling to cement his place in the Indian team

Coming back to cricket, Team India's ace chinaman spinner has been going through a tough time as he was recently dropped by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) from the 20-man jumbo squad of Team India for the World Test Championship Final and the subsequent England tour where Virat & Co. will be playing five Test matches.

Even though Kuldeep Yadav has been traveling with Team India over the last few years, the KKR spinner has hardly got games on a trot. The wrist-spinner's tough times followed him in the Indian Premier League as he did not play even a single game in the now postponed IPL 2021.

Kuldeep Yadav, while he has been a part of the India squad recently, has not had many games. Of his seven Tests, he has played only one in the last two years - the second Test against England in February this year, in which he got to bowl just 12.2 overs overall, returning 0 for 16 and 2 for 25 as India won by 317 runs. His previous Test appearance was back in January 2019 in Sydney, where he picked up 5 for 99 in the first Australia innings.

(With PTI Inputs)