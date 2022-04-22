Kuldeep's Critique Of Man Utd's Style Of Play Against Liverpool Irks Fan, Spinner Responds

Premier League club Manchester United’s style of play during the EPL 2021-22 loss against Liverpool, which led United to lose the match by a margin of 4-0 on Wednesday, received heavy criticism from all corners of the sporting world. The loss was United’s consecutive defeat to the Anfield side in the 2021-22 Premier League and Indian cricketer Kuldeep Yadav was one of the prominent faces of the sporting community to talk about the match. While Kuldeep admitted to being annoyed with United’s style of play against Liverpool, he received criticism from Internet users for his comments.

Responding to the criticism, the 27-year-old came up with a subtle reply which shut down the Twitter user. Speaking about the Manchester United vs Liverpool match on Wednesday, Kuldeep tweeted, “Manchester United football pattern is so so annoying. No exaggeration, backline struggling big times, no pressing at all losing the ball in 3rd”.

Manchester United football pattern is so so annoying. No exaggeration, backline struggling big times, no pressing at all losing the ball in 3rd — Kuldeep yadav (@imkuldeep18) April 19, 2022

Replying to Kuldeep, the fan said, “Cricket pe dhyan de yaha dyan mat bat”. When translating the user’s comments to English, he asked Kuldeep to focus on cricket, instead of talking about football. Meanwhile, responding to the user, Kuldeep said. “Haha okey bhai”. Indian cricket fans were elated on noticing Kuldeep’s answer as they compared it to an old tweet by the legendary Indian cricketer MS Dhoni, who used to come up with firm replies for online trolls.

Mohamed Salah scored brace against Manchester United

Coming to the Premier League match at the Anfield Stadium, Mohamed Salah scored twice, while Luis Diaz and Sadio Mane scored the other two goals and handed Liverpool a 4-0 win over United. Diaz opened the scoresheet of the match by scoring in the 5th minute, while Salah scored his first goal in the 22nd minute. Mane struck the third goal for the team in the 68th minute before Salah scored the last goal in the 85th minute.

Kuldeep Yadav's rejuvenation in IPL 2022

Kuldeep, meanwhile, has scripted a rejuvenation for himself in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season after joining the Delhi Capitals (DC) franchise. He currently sits second in the list of bowlers with the most wickets in IPL 2022, as he has grabbed 13 wickets so far in six matches. His best performance of 35/4 came against his former franchise, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Image: iplt20.com/BCCI/AP