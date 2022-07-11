Kumar Dharmasena Faces Fans' Wrath After Multiple Errors During SL Vs AUS Test At Galle

The Sri Lankan squad put themselves in a commanding position on the fourth day of the ongoing SL vs AUS second Test after Dinesh Chandimal smacked an outstanding double hundred. The Lions ended their first innings with a staggering score of 554 runs to get a 190-run lead.

Their dominance did not end there as they have also been brilliant with the ball. At the end of 33 overs, Australia has only scored 117 runs for the loss of seven wickets and continued to trail Sri Lanka by 73 runs. While the Sri Lankan team have delivered a fantastic overall performance, the same cannot be said for their country's umpire, Kumar Dharmasena. Dharmasena has been severely criticized for his decisions in the ongoing Galle Test after giving some howlers.

SL vs AUS 2nd Test: Kumar Dharmasena severely criticized

As seen in the Tweets put up by fans below, Kumar Dharmasena was slammed for some of the decisions he made during second Sri Lanka vs Australia Test match. It is fair to say that this has not been the best match for the Sri Lankan umpire after he committed at least three mistakes that perhaps could have helped Australia dismiss The Lions earlier. With Australia having no reviews left, it cost them dearly as they could no longer ask for a DRS that would have helped them overturn the decisions.

Never burn reviews with Kumar Dharmasena and Joel Wilson!💀#SLvAUS https://t.co/Koydtg91Hr — Oshadha Gunasekara (@OshadhaGunasek6) July 10, 2022

Kumara Dharmasena with these calls again and again and again. https://t.co/NhPanQgxmF — The Divine Beard (@Gerrardicted) July 10, 2022

You can easily guess the umpire who gave this not out 😂😭 https://t.co/K07uDo7Pc3 — Jack #RIPLegend (@Switch_hitt) July 10, 2022

Kumar Dharamsena achieving new heights day by day 🥵 https://t.co/AJt1u70eOP — ⚡ (@Visharad_KW22) July 10, 2022

I thought Aleem Dar was the most biased umpire for 🇵🇰... Untill I saw Kumar Dharmasena for Sri Lanka in this series right from the start of T20I series... — . (@Sourabh_49) July 10, 2022

It's true he was given a life by Kumar Dharmasena.

But, what a gem of an inning after his early struggle with the bat yesterday.

Weldone Dinesh Chandimal.#SLvAUS — Muhammadh Rifnaz (@amrifnaz) July 11, 2022

SL vs AUS: Sri Lanka needs three wickets to win 2nd Test

It has been a remarkable turnaround for Sri Lanka, who lost by 10 wickets in the first test before lunch on Day 3. On that occasion, The Lions had a miserable outing with the bat as they could only score 325 runs over the course of the two innings. And now in the Galle Test, they have smacked 554 runs in their first innings itself.

While Australia may have retained the Warne-Murali Trophy, Sri Lanka seems determined to square the series with a victory in the second test against the top-ranked team. If the Dimuth Karunaratne-led side were to pick up three more wickets, they would go on to tie the series. If Sri Lanka were to do so, debutant Prabath Jayasuriya is likely to win the player of the match award after picking up a whopping 11 wickets.