Kumar Sangakkara Dishes Out Sumptuous Cover Drives At Nets, Fans Urge Him To 'play Again'

The year 2015 was the last time when the cricketing world saw Kumar Sangakkara bat in an international match. It's been over five years since the Sri Lanka cricket legend retired from the sport but even today he still has flair with the bat that made him a treat to watch. The Rajasthan Royals on Monday posted a video where the former cricketer once again showcased his skills with the bat leaving fans wanting more from him.

Kumar Sangakkara dishes out a batting masterclass

Kumar Sangakkara was the backbone of Sri Lanka's batting line-up that comprised many amazing talents besides him. In the video uploaded by the Royals' social media team former England captain, Nasser Hussain asked Sangakkara to bat against a bowling machine, to which the ex-Sri Lanka cricketer obliged.

It is 2022 and Kumar Sangakkara is still acing the cover drive. 👌💗pic.twitter.com/QjcWfROOTR — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) June 27, 2022

In the video, Hussain then asked the person behind the bowling machine to deliver outswing balls just like how Trent Boult did in the recently concluded three-match Test series between England and New Zealand. Sangakkara started the session by playing some defensive punches. Hussain asked the person to add some more pace and swing behind the ball after which Sangakkara started playing his trademark cover drives, both square and straight at the wicket.

Fans react to Kumar Sangakkara's net session

an absolute LEGEND ❤️ — why so precious (@why_so_precious) June 27, 2022

so compact, so graceful 🥺❤️ — why so precious (@why_so_precious) June 27, 2022

Defence on point and those drives. Treat to watch — Srivatsa Rao (@srivatsachamp) June 27, 2022

Such a treat to the eyes! 😇..He still has it within him ..😍 — ᒶᐡ𝐝♏İし𝑎 💫 (@ludmidench) June 27, 2022

Kumar Sangakkara career

Kumar Sangakkara's retirement from international cricket left a major void in the Sri Lankan team. The wicket-keeper batsman finished his cricket career with some outstanding records to his name. The former Sri Lanka cricketer played a total of 134 Tests for Sri Lanka, scoring 12,400 runs at an average of 57.40. The wicketkeeper-batsman finished his international career with 38 Test hundreds and 52 half-centuries.

Besides boasting of an impressive record in the longest format of the game, Sangakkara also has impressive numbers in the white-ball format. The left-handed batsman played 404 ODIs for Sri Lanka, scoring 14,234 runs at an average of 41.98. The Sri Lankan legend notched up 25 hundred and 93 fifties in the format. In the T20I format, Sangakkara represented Sri Lanka in 56 matches scoring 1382 runs consisting of eight half-centuries.

Apart from scoring runs on the field, the former Sri Lankan skipper has won the four ICC Men’s awards. In 2013, he was named the ODI Cricketer of the Year, wicket keeper-captain of the ICC World XI Test team, and also won the ICC People’s Choice Award in the 2011 ICC Awards. In 2012, he was named one of Wisden’s five Cricketers of the Year.