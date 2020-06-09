Kumar Sangakkara Names Indian Batsman Who Makes Him 'jealous' And It Is NOT Virat Kohli

Former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara is widely regarded as one of the greatest batsmen of all time. The stylish left-hander was known for his elegant stroke-play, something that yielded him over 28,000 international runs during his playing days. Moreover, he is next only to India’s Sachin Tendulkar in terms of the number of runs aggregated in all international appearances across formats. Even though Kumar Sangakkara held a flamboyant repertoire for shots in his batting arsenal, the mighty Sri Lankan recently named Rohit Sharma as one batsman who makes him 'jealous'.

Kumar Sangakkara expresses his admiration for Rohit Sharma

Kumar Sangakkara recently made an appearance on The RK Show on YouTube. In the interview, Sangakkara lavished praise on Indian opening batsman Rohit Sharma by saying he loves to watch the right-hander in action. The 134-Test veteran described the Indian as a “wonderful cricketer” who makes him jealous with his “languid kind of approach” towards batting. Kumar Sangakkara hailed Rohit Sharma by saying the Indian limited-overs vice-captain is graceful, poised and balanced with his batting. The Sri Lankan wicketkeeper-batsman also commended the opener’s leadership skills and described him as a “wonderful captain” for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Kumar Sangakkara hails Virat Kohli’s fitness

Kumar Sangakkara also went ahead and talked about Indian captain Virat Kohli in high regard. The former cricketer said that the Indian captain is a “rare breed of a cricketer” and one of the best he has ever seen in his life across any format. Sangakkara said Virat Kohli is “phenomenally fit” and admitted to seeing his commitment and dedication first-hand on the field.

The Sri Lankan cricketer further spoke about Virat Kohli’s passion and personality by saying the Indian skipper is not scared to show his emotions on the field. Kumar Sangakkara also said that even though Virat Kohli is an old-fashioned batsman due to his cricketing strokes, the prolific Indian run-scorer is “deadly effective” and “incredibly consistent”. The former cricketer and 2014 T20 World Cup winner added that there is nothing to dislike about Virat Kohli and the batsman is already a great of the game. Moreover, Kumar Sangakkara went on to claim that Kohli has the opportunity to become the greatest batsman after the late Don Bradman.

Kumar Sangakkara praises Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, watch video

