Kumar Sangakkara Reveals The 2011 World Cup Final Between India & SL Was Not Fixed

Kumar Sangakkara has rubbished claims that the 2011 World Cup final between India and Sri Lanka was fixed. Sangakkara himself had led the Lankan team in that tournament and even though the 1996 winners had performed remarkably well in that tournament, they had to be satisfied being the runners-up for the second straight time. Sri Lanka were also the losing finalists of the 2007 edition in the Caribbean as well.

Meanwhile, it had so happened that former Sri Lankan Sports Minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage went on to claim that 2011 final was fixed and he stands by what he says as the summit clash had taken place when he was the Minister of Sports. Aluthgamage then mentioned that he is stating it with full responsibility but at the same time, he mentioned that he does not wish to expose details for the sake of the country and then added that the game against India in 2011, a game which the island nation could have won was fixed.

'Quite a frivolous claim': Kumar Sangakkara

“It is disappointing and also a bit amusing at times. Recently when the ex-sports minister made quite a frivolous claim and we had to go in and answer questions. Actually, to go through and answer those questions, and making those statements was really really healthy for the game, whether it was me, the selectors, Mahela or anyone else. I think that process is really important for people to understand what respect for the game means. The game of cricket needs people of integrity and people who are not afraid to speak their minds", said Sangakkara while interacting with the 'Voice of Indian Cricket' Harsha Bhogle on Cricbuzz live. “And also when you have any questions to be answered, you don’t need to hide, you can answer any of those. When it comes to politics, when you have politically and morally corrupt individuals, who are affiliated with the sport even in an official capacity, you understand where all this comes from and you don’t have to be afraid to second guess what their motivations are,” the legendary wicket-keeper batsman added.

The 2011 World Cup final & Ravi Shastri's golden words

India beat Sri Lanka by six wickets at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai by six wickets. At the same time, the Men In Blue also became the first team to win the coveted trophy on home soil.

Sri Lanka who were playing in their second straight World Cup final had posted a stiff total of 274/6 in their 50 overs. In reply, India got off to a horrendous start after big-hitter Virender Sehwag was dismissed for a second-ball duck by Lasith Malinga. The Men In Blue were in a spot of bother after Sachin Tendulkar's dismissal as the scorecard read 31/2. Gambhir then took the charge of scoring runs and was ably supported by a young Virat Kohli (35) as the duo added 83 runs for the third wicket stand.

After Kohli's dismissal, in a rather surprising move, MS Dhoni came out at number four ahead of an in-form Yuvraj Singh. The two were then involved in a 109-run fourth-wicket stand. Gautam Gambhir was castled by Thisara Perera for a 122-ball 97. However, it did not matter as the match was in India's grasp by then and MS Dhoni finished it in style by dispatching Nuwan Kulasekara into the stands as India won their second World Cup after a long wait of 28 years.

"Dhoni finishes off in style. It's a magnificent strike into the crowd. India lift the World Cup after 28 years. The party has started in the dressing room and it's an Indian captain, who has been absolutely magnificent on the night of the finals," said Ravi Shastri from the commentary box.

READ: Netizens Call Out Ex-Pak Cricketer Salman Butt's 'hypocrisy' For Schooling Jofra Archer