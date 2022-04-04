Kumar Sangakkara On Sri Lanka's Economic Crisis And Protests, 'People Are Not An Enemy'

Former Sri Lanka cricketer Kumar Sangakkara issued a statement on Monday criticising his country's political leadership for the prevailing economic crisis. In a statement, Sangakkara claimed that Sri Lankans are going through one of the most difficult periods in their history and that it is "heartbreaking" to see their "despair" as they try to get through the day. Prices of vital products have skyrocketed in Sri Lanka as a result of the current economic crisis, which has been reportedly caused by the shortage of foreign exchange.

"Sri Lankans are going through one of the toughest times imaginable. It is heartbreaking to see the despair of people and families as they struggle to make it through the day, and each day for them gets harder," Kumar Sangakkara said in his statement.

'People are not an enemy'

Sangakkara also expressed his support for the ongoing protests in the country. People are lifting their voices and demanding what is required right now, according to the 44-year-old, which is a solution to the crisis. Sangakkara lambasted both the ruling and opposition parties for failing to consider the people, pointing out that while some are reacting angrily to the protests, others are attempting to profit from them.

"The people are raising their voices and asking for what is needed: a solution. While some are reacting in resentment and anger to that voice, others are trying to take undue advantage of it. The people are not an enemy. Sri Lanka is its people. Time is fast running out, the people and their future must be protected and provided for," he added.

Sangakkara is currently in India for the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). He is the Director of Cricket for Rajasthan Royals (RR), which is sitting on top of the points table as of April 4.

Meanwhile, another Sri Lanka batsman Bhanuka Rajapaksa issued a statement expressing sympathy for the people of his country. Rajapaksa, who is presently playing for Punjab Kings in the IPL, said he understands his fellow Sri Lankans' 'anguish' as they struggle to make ends meet while also being denied their fundamental right to protest. Rajapaksa stated that the people of Sri Lanka deserve to be heard and to be able to care for their families without fear of starvation.

Earlier, former Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene slammed the government in his country for trying to shut down the protests demanding the resignation of the top leadership, including President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. The Sri Lankan government on Sunday detained over 600 protestors for violating a day curfew that was imposed from Saturday until Monday. Jayawardene is also in India for the IPL 2022 season. He is the head coach of Mumbai Indians.

Image: PTI