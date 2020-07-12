Sangakkara Reveals Why Ganguly Had Visited The Lankan Dressing Room During CT 2002 Final

Kumar Sangakkara recalled an incident where Sourav Ganguly had come to the Sri Lankan team's dressing room during the ICC Champions Trophy 2002 final between India and Sri Lanka after he had an on-field confrontation with former left-handed batsman Russell Arnold who was spotted running in the middle of the wicket during the 40th over of the Lankan innings. The then stumper and vice-captain Rahul Dravid had spotted Arnold roughing-up the pitch so that it offers assistance to the Sri Lankan spinners during the second innings and immediately complained to the then captain Ganguly.

Sourav was then seen giving a warning to the batsman and when it resulted in a verbal confrontation, the on-field umpire David Shepherd intervened and stopped the two players by separating them.

'Had a chat': Kumar Sangakkara

“I remember one very specific incident in a one-day match where he was having this big argument with Russel Arnold. I think Dada was on his final warning and the umpire reported him,” said Sangakkara while interacting on the Star Sports show ' Cricket Connected'. “Dada came to our dressing room and had a chat to us that if this goes the whole distance, he was going to get suspended. And we told him not to worry and that we were not going to make a big deal about it and he was going to be okay,” the legendary stumper added.

The ICC Champions Trophy 2002

India were the favorites to win the third edition of the Champions Trophy that was held in Sri Lanka. However, the hosts were also a force to reckon with as they had knocked out the then world champions Australia in the semi-final and were peaking just at the right time. The Lankans won the toss and elected to bat first. However, rain played the spoilsport during the Indian run chase and when no play was possible, the match was rescheduled to be played on the next day i.e. a reserve day.

The Lankans managed to complete their innings and when India seemed to be in a strong position during the run chase, the rain gods intervened once again and heavy rains ensured that no further play was possible as a result of which both teams were declared as the joint winners and had to share the trophy.