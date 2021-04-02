Kumar Sangakkara Picks Batsmen With Most Perfect Cover Drive; See Who Made It In His List

With less than a week when the IPL 2021 begins, cricketers around the world are arriving in India, however, due to the COVID-19 protocols all have to complete their quarantine period before joining their respective bio-bubble of the team. To drive out the mental fatigue and frustration from the quarantine norms, franchises of the IPL team are coming up with their own idea of keeping the players and coaching staffs busy. Teams like Rajasthan and Kolkata have opted for a question-answer session on social media in which the players and coaching staffs interact with the fans and answer their questions.

Former Sri Lankan's cricketer and new director of cricket of Rajasthan for the IPL 2021, Kumar Sangakkara is in India and serving his quarantine period before he joins the team's bio-bubble zone. Recently, Sangakkara interacted with his fans and answered their questions. Apart from his excellent wicket-keeping skills, Sangakkara was known for his perfect cover drive shot. During the question-answer session, Sangakkara was asked that who among the contemporary batsman play perfect cover drive like he used to play.

"Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson plays a great cover drive. Virat Kohli of course has an amazing, beautiful balance and weight transfer into his cover drive. And hopefully, I wanna see Shivam Dube play some as well. It's one of my favourite shots. There are so many around the world now much better than I ever did."

'Sanju Samson is a natural-born leader'

On being asked about the young Sanju Samson who will be captaining Rajasthan in the IPL 2021, Kumar Sangakkara said, "He is such a great player. He is a natural-born leader. He is basically grown-up with the RR family. And it is really exciting for me and everyone else to have him as our leader. It's not gonna be an easy season, he has got a lot on his shoulder but he is a mature young man capable of delivering as a leader and also as importantly he is one of our lead superstar batsman."

Recently, Sanju Samson in his question-answer session also talked about Kumar Sangakkara. Samson had said, ' It feels really honoured to be alongside him especially as a coach and when I am the captain of the team. So I think the relationship has to be something special."

(Image Credits: AP/PTI)