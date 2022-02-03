Last Updated:

Kumar Sangakkara Receives Special Welcome On Arrival At Rajasthan Royals Academy: Watch

Watch the special welcome RR DOC Kumar Sangakkara received, upon his arrival at the Rajasthan Royals Academy on Wednesday, for the IPL 2022 mega auctions.

Written By
Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Kumar Sangakkara

Twitter Image: @rajasthanroyals


Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royals took to their official Twitter handle on Wednesday and shared a video of their director of cricket Kumar Sangakkara arriving at The Royals Academy. The legendary Sri Lankan cricketer received a special welcome upon his arrival at the academy, 10 days ahead of the much-awaited IPL 2022 mega-auctions. The Royals are set to construct their squad for the tournament alongside the nine other franchises on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, in the video shared by RR, the former Sri Lanka skipper can be seen arriving at the academy and getting welcomed with garlands and tilak. After catching up with other RR officials, Sangakarra headed to his room as the video ended with a stunning sight of the sunset. Indian cricket fans on Twitter were enthralled after watching the video on Twitter, as they wait to see which players get roped in by the team at the thrilling player auctions.

Watch the video:

RR retains 3 players ahead of IPL 2022 mega-auctions

The team named skipper Sanju Samson for an amount of INR 14 crores, Jos Buttler for INR 10 crores, and Yashasvi Jaiswal for INR 4 crores as their retained players for the season. They have an amount of INR 62 crores left in their purse for the mega auction and will be hoping to add some valuable names to the squad. The RR team management, alongside skipper Samson, Sangakarra and others will now have the task to plan the best strategy to build a good team.

READ | Aakash Chopra: 'Someone told me RCB has kept Rs. 20 cr for Shreyas Iyer in IPL auctions'

Options for RR in the IPL 2022 mega-auctions

A total of 590 players have been finalized for the upcoming auctions, which includes a total of 370 Indian and 220 overseas players. Former RR player Jofra Archer is one of the big names to have registered for the tournament, however, he is unlikely to be available for the tournament. They will be looking at players like Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy, Alex Hales for the openers slot and players like Mohammed Nabi and Mitchell Marsh for the all-rounder roles. They also have possible bowling options in the form of Chetan Shakariya, Kuldeep Yadav, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar among the others.

READ | IPL 2022: Ambati Rayudu signs up as wicketkeeper, shocked fans ask 'keeping as well?'

(Twitter Image: @rajasthanroyals)

READ | Sreesanth says 'do keep me in your prayers' after making it to IPL 2022 Mega Auction List
READ | 'He's a bowler, batter, fielder': Ex-India opener names SL player IPL teams should target
READ | RCB's 15 crore buy last year, Kyle Jamieson explains why he is not taking part in IPL 2022
Tags: Kumar Sangakkara, Rajasthan Royals, Royals Academy
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com