Kumar Sangakkara Wins Netizens' Hearts With Inspiring Comment On ICC's Video For MS Dhoni

Former Sri Lanka cricketer Kumar Sangakkara took to social media to comment on a video about MS Dhoni that was posted by the ICC to mark the former India skipper's 40th birthday. The video showed MS Dhoni removing bails at breakneck speed to stun his opponents. "Only for a fraction of a second and Dhoni, like lightning, had those bails off," ICC wrote in a tribute to Dhoni on the video. Kumar Sangakkara, a former wicketkeeper-batsman known for his incredible abilities, was quick to comment on the video, confirming Dhoni's genius behind the stumps.

Happy birthday to one of the sharpest keepers in cricket history 🧤 pic.twitter.com/WNwxngwx5E — ICC (@ICC) July 7, 2021

"Quickest hands in the world during his time not just the East," Sangakkara commented on the video. While the original post by the ICC has some 38,000 likes, Sangakkara's comment alone has garnered more than 28,000 likes since being posted last afternoon. "Only a great human being could have said this. You are a true Legend & great human being. Always played the game with so much class & dignity. There was a time when it felt @KumarSanga2 has never been out of form," one individual wrote.

Quickest hands in the world during his time not just the East — Kumar Sangakkara (@KumarSanga2) July 7, 2021

Thats sweet of u sanga...we indian fans miss your batting...sl needs players like u — Darshan (@deekuonfire) July 7, 2021

Cool captains in same era ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/dzUQuQIHrt — T.Sayanthan01 (@Sayanthan01T) July 7, 2021

A very good wk batsman appreciating another very good wk good batsman, made my day, what a coincidence, both saw each other celebrating after winning final in the same wk position — N🇧🇩🇿🇼🇮🇪 (@N09434002) July 8, 2021

Dhoni's career

During the course of his 15-year-long international career, Dhoni took more than 600 catches and affected 195 stumpings. Dhoni was known for his speed and agility as a wicketkeeper even when he was nearing his retirement age. Dhoni never looked rusty with gloves and his ability to remove bails in a fraction of a second, placed him on top with some of the greatest wicketkeeper-batsman the world has ever seen. Dhoni is the only keeper-batsman with more than 10,000 ODI runs and an average of above 50, which is phenomenal for a player coming down at number 5 or 6 to bat.

MS Dhoni announced retirement from international cricket on August 15 last year. He last played for India in the semi-final of the 2019 ICC World Cup game against New Zealand, where the Blackcaps defeated the Men in Blue to reach their second consecutive final. MS Dhoni is the only international captain to have won all major ICC trophies, including World T20 (2007), World Cup (2011), Champions Trophy (2013). It was under Dhoni's captaincy that Team India reached the number one position in ICC Test rankings for the first time.

