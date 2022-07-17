'Kursi Toh Sabko Pyari Hoti Hai': Mohd Amir's Scathing Attack On PCB Chief Ramiz Raja

Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir has criticized the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja for changing his stance after the exit of Imran Khan as the Prime Minister of Pakistan and continuing as the PCB chief. The 30-year-old cricketer recently appeared on Samaa TV for an interview, where he was questioned about his decision of denouncing his retirement after the appointment of Raja. Earlier in 2020, Amir announced his retirement from international cricket due to unjust and differential treatment from the Pakistan team management.

Amir criticised the coaching staff which included former cricketers Misbah-ul-Haq and Waqar Younis while concluding that he won't play for the national team with their ‘current mindset’. However, he later revealed his willingness to return to international cricket if the concerns are addressed. This decision was linked with Raja’s appointment as the PCB chief in September 2021, after Ehsan Mani stepped down.

Meanwhile, speaking about his equation with Raja, Amir said, “Our relationship goes back a long way and it won't end. It's understandable why I took back my retirement when he took charge”. He then proceeded to mention Raja’s stance on not continuing as the PCB chief if Imran Khan leaves the Prime Minister’s office.

"The rule doesn't apply to him," says Mohammad Amir

“His stance doesn't change for other people but the rule doesn't apply to him. If you see his old videos, he had said that he wouldn't stay for a minute if Imran Khan left. His stance about leaving has changed now. He won't give up his position no matter what. Kursi toh sabko pyari hoti hai. Enjoy karne dein unko (Everyone loves being in a powerful position. Let him enjoy),” Amir concluded.

Ever since retiring from international cricket, Amir has gone on to make a mark in T20 leagues around the world. He represents the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and has recently joined Gloucestershire in the T20 Blast. It is pertinent to mention that Amir has represented Pakistan in over 140 international games.

A look at Mohammad Amir's career-

Having played a total of 36 Test matches, Amir has 119 wickets to his credit in the longest format of the game. In the ODIs, he has played 61 games and has notched up 81 wickets. At the same time, he has a total of 59 wickets to his credit in 50 T20I games.

(Image: AP/@TheRealPCB/Twitter)