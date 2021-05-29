Kusal Mendis, Shoriful Islam Indulge In Verbal Spat During 3rd Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka ODI

Kusal Mendis might not have had a good outing in the third and final One Day International against Bangladesh at Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Dhaka on Friday, but he was involved in an incident that was arguably the standout moment of the contest as he gave it back to one of the Bangladesh bowlers.

Kusal Mendis-Shoriful Islam involved in an on-field spat

The incident happened during the final ball of the 17th over of the first innings when Shoriful had delivered an off-cutter that left the batsman completely clueless and he was unable to connect the ball nicely. After the delivery, the bowler was heard saying something to Mendis. However, the Lankan middle-order batsman did not hold himself back and instead, gave it back to the bowler. Fortunately, the on-field umpires did not have to intervene, and play progressed smoothly.

Watch the video here:

Sri Lanka salvage pride by winning the dead-rubber

Coming back to the on-field contest, Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat first as openers Danushka Gunathilaka and skipper Kusal Perera added 82 runs for the opening stand. Perera led from the front with a fine knock of 120 as the 1996 world champions finished their innings at 286/6 from their 50 overs.

In reply, Bangladesh never got going as they kept on losing wickets at regular intervals and their run chase ran out of fire & brimstone. Only the middle-order duo of Mosaddek Hossain (51), and, Mahmadullah (53) could offer some resistance as the three-time Asia Cup finalists were eventually bundled out for 189 in the 43rd over as the Lankans managed to salvage pride by winning the dead-rubber contest by 97 runs. Bangladesh sealed the three-match ODI series 2-1.

Both Kusal Mendis and Shoriful Islam had a bad game as neither could make much of an impact with the bat and ball. While Mendis scored a 36-ball 22, Shoriful finished his spell with figures of 1/56 from his eight overs at an economy rate of 7.