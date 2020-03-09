Kusal Perera To Receive $500000 Compensation Over False WADA Allegations

Sri Lanka star Kusal Perera is set to receive a massive compensation fee after being wrongly judged for doping by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA). According to reports, Perera is set to rake in $USD 500000 as compensation following poor quality test results from WADA. The wicketkeeper-batsman will be one of the key players for the Sri Lankan cricket team in Sri Lanka vs England as part of the World Test Championship.

Kusal Perera WADA Test: Sri Lanka batsman to receive $500,000 as compensation for false doping allegations

Kusal Perera was tested positive for a banned substance in 2015 and had to miss the 2016 ICC T20 World Cup. However, in May he was cleared of all charges and the integrity of WADA’s check was brought into question. Kusal Perera with the help of Sri Lankan Cricket travelled to the UK for further tests to clear his name. The ICC later agreed to support the Sri Lanka Cricket and Kusal Perera to claim costs and damages from the WADA.

Sri Lanka batsman Kusal Perera is in line for a big compensation from WADA 👀https://t.co/nKiBrrVeX8 — Wisden (@WisdenCricket) March 9, 2020

Kusal Perera WADA Test: Sri Lankan star missed Asia Cup and T20 World Cup due to doping ban

Kusal Perera missed several big tournaments like the Asia Cup and the T20 World Cup, while also missed crucial tours with the Sri Lankan cricket team. Perera’s legal team held talks with WADA over compensation and it seems like the Sri Lankan star will pocket a hefty $500000. Kusal Perera paid Sri Lanka Cricket close to $100,000 from his match fees for his case.

Kusal Perera WADA Test: Sri Lankan star to feature in Sri Lanka vs England series

Kusal Perera will be seen in action for the during Sri Lanka vs England series. England will tour the island nation for a two-match Test series starting on March 19. Sri Lanka vs England series will hold importance for both teams as they look to climb higher in the ICC World Test Championship.

