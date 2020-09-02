KXIP Organize Private 'beach Party' In Dubai Despite Virat Kohli's Advice; Watch Video

In between intense practise sessions ahead of the IPL 2020, the KL Rahul-led Kings XI Punjab players enjoyed their day off yesterday with a private beach party. In the video posted on the franchise's official social media accounts, players can be seen making the most of their rest day, with all the coaching staff, and other personnel on a pristine Dubai beach. While the video does point out that the beach is for team members only, concerns have been raised over the lack of social distancing and personal protective equipment among the team members on the beach.

Also Read | IPL 2020: Kings XI Punjab, Rajasthan Royals Players Train Under Floodlights

Kohli's comments on the IPL 2020 COVID-19 protocols

In an interview on RCB's YouTube series 'Bold Diaries', Kohli stated that players must understand the demands of the present time and accept that they are privileged to even be playing, considering that until a few weeks ago, organizing the IPL 2020 was in doubt. "We are all here to play cricket and not have fun. The bio-secure bubble needs to be respected at all times for the tournament to happen eventually" he added. "It has to be a balance. You cannot go berserk. We can't be like kids being sent to a park."

Kohli's fears are not unfounded. The IPL 2020 has already been hit by a bout of COVID-19 after 13 personnel from the Chennai Super Kings, including Indian seamer Deepak Chahar and India-A batsman Ruturaj Gaekwad, tested positive for the virus. While the CEO of Chennai Super Kings, KS Viswanathan, confirmed that none of the other players has tested positive, there have been other ramifications for the team. While all other teams have completed their mandatory quarantine upon arrival to Dubai and begun their net sessions, CSK are still quarantined to their hotel rooms and will only begin practice on September 4.

Also Read | IPL 2020: Virat Kohli Talks About Stepping Onto Cricket Field After A Long Break

BCCI's COVID-19 standard operating procedures

According to the BCCI's Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), players were administered two COVID-19 tests before leaving for Dubai. Only upon returning 2 negative tests where the players allowed to fly to Dubai, where each person was confined to their room for a period of 7 days. After testing negative thrice over a period of six days, the teams were allowed to start practice with social distancing measures in place. The first match of the IPL 2020 is scheduled to be held on September 19.

Also Read | As IPL 2020 Nears, RCB Skipper Virat Kohli And Co. Sweat It Out In Dubai

Kings XI Punjab squad for IPL 2020

Chris Gayle, Karun Nair, Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, Deepak Hooda, Glenn Maxwell, James Neesham, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mandeep Singh, Tajinder Singh, KL Rahul, Nicholas Pooran, Simran Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Chris Jordan, Darshan Nalkande, Hardus Viljoen, Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel, Jagadeesha Suchith, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Sheldon Cottrell.

Also Read | KXIP Laud WI Import Nicholas Pooran For Hitting 45-ball CPL 2020 Hundred; Watch Video

Image Sources: KXIP and RCB Twitter account