'Kya Yeh Yuvi Hai Ya Bumrah?': Tendulkar's Ultimate Praise After 35-run Over Vs Broad

Jasprit Bumrah on Saturday registered a new world record as he scored a whopping 29 runs off a single over from Stuart Broad. Bumrah hit Broad for 29 runs to surpass former West Indies cricketer Brian Lara as the batter to score the most number of runs in a single over of a Test match. Lara had scored 28 runs in a single over of a Test match against South Africa in 2003. Bumrah broke Lara's record on day 2 of the fifth Test match between India and England.

Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter to laud Bumrah for his power-hitting. Tendulkar wrote on Twitter that the knock from Bumrah reminded him of Yuvraj Singh, who hit six sixes in a single over during a match against England in the 2007 T20 World Cup. Interestingly, Broad was at the receiving end on both occasions. Here's what Tendulkar said about Bumrah's knock on Twitter.

"Kya yeh Yuvi hai ya Bumrah!? 2007 ki yaad dilaa di..(Is it Jasprit Bumrah or Yuvraj Singh? This got me thinking of 2007)" Sachin wrote on Twitter as he heaped praise on Bumrah for his incredible knock.

Meanwhile, Broad also registered an unwanted record in the same over as he conceived 35 runs making it the most expensive in the history of Test cricket. Of those 35 runs, Bumrah scored 29 runs while the remaining came in extras.

Former India coach Ravi Shastri also lauded Bumrah for his hitting against Broad. He also said that Bumrah's hitting reminded him of Yuvraj Singh's carnage against Broad in 2007 World T20.

Just when you think you have seen it all, this game surprises you even more. Fascinating batting from @Jaspritbumrah93 to smash the red cherry for 29 in an over. First in Durban with @YUVSTRONG12 & now in Birmingham. On air right place right time for 35 and 36.



— Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) July 2, 2022

Wasim Jaffer also commented on his batting against Broad.

Stuart Broad trying to bounce Bumrah be like 😅 #ENGvIND — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) July 2, 2022

England vs India: 5th Test

Thanks to Jasprit Bumrah's explosive inning on Day 2 of the Test match, India breached the 400-run mark to gain a psychological advantage over England. Earlier, Jadeja reached his century after resuming his batting at an overnight score of 83 off 163 balls. Bumrah scored a quickfire 31 off 16 balls to help India post 416.

Earlier, Rishabh Pant scored 146 off 111 balls to help India recover from a shaky start. He forged a crucial 222-run partnership with Jadeja on Day 1.

Cheteshwar Pujara and Shubman Gill opened the batting for India. Together, the pair scored 27 runs until the latter was dismissed by James Anderson for 17 off 24 balls. Anderson then removed Pujara for 13 off 46 balls. Matty Potts successfully trapped Hanuma Vihari LBW for 20 runs off 53 balls.

Former Indian captain Virat Kohli was dismissed in a shocking manner after he was unable to decide whether to play or leave the ball. He was sent back by Potts for 11 off 19 balls. Anderson then struck and removed Shreyas Iyer for 15 off 11 balls.

