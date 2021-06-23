Kyle Jamieson Becomes Talk Of Cricketing World After Dismissing Kohli, Pujara Quickly

New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson continued his impressive performance during the World Test Championship (WTC) final against India as he picks up another two wickets in the second innings. Jamieson picked up five wickets in the first innings and now has picked up the wickets of Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara in quick succession on the final day of the Test match. Here is a look at how fans reacted to Jamieson's impressive performances.

How did the Kyle Jamieson Virat Kohli rivalry begin?

Earlier this year during the IPL 2021 season, Virat Kohli had asked Kyle Jamieson to bowl with the Dukes ball in the nets to get some practice ahead of the WTC final. It is believed that Jamieson rejected Kohli's request, highlighting that there was no chance he would bowl at him with the Dukes ahead of such a vital game. The New Zealand pacer's remark had grabbed a lot of attention on social media then as fans could not wait for the Jamieson Kohli rivalry to begin.

Kyle Jamieson dismisses Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara in quick succession

Ahead of the Reserve Day, the WTC final seemed to be heading to a draw but with Kyle Jamieson having wrecked havoc, the match seems to have gotten interesting once again. The Auckland-born pacer dismissed Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara within two overs to put India in a spot of bother at 72/4. Jamieson picked up the wicket of Kohli for the second time in the match as the Indian skipper was caught behind by BJ Watling after hitting a loose shot. After delivering a number of quality deliveries to Pujara, the 33-year-old eventually succumbed to another beauty by Jamieson as he found the edge of the bat, leading Ross Taylor to take a comfortable catch at first slip.

Twitter explodes as fans react to Kyle Jamieson picking up quick wickets of Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara

Kohli and Pujara confused, play or leave to Jamieson and got out after strong lesson from Sachin, Gavaskar and Ganguli on news channel for #WTC2021Final 😀😀😀😀😀 — Ashish Kumar (@ashishneta2011) June 23, 2021

Jamieson is bowling beautifully!!! Brilliant spell of bowling and he's removed both overnight batters!!



Pujara gone for 15.



India essentially 40-4#WTC21final — ThePoppingCrease (@PoppingCreaseSA) June 23, 2021

Jamieson what a bowler 😭



This is the third time he's got Kohli's wicket — bowl fast (@backfoot_punch) June 23, 2021

#WTC2021Final #INDvsNZ

Jamieson Vs Virat Kohli the new battle in int Cricket going forward — 🏠Stay home Stay safe🙂 #staystrongindia (@MSDIAN___DEV) June 23, 2021

How to watch India vs New Zealand live telecast in India? WTC Final live streaming details

For fans wondering how to watch the India vs New Zealand live telecast in India can tune into the Star Sports Network. The India vs New Zealand game will be broadcasted on Star Sports 1 SD/HD. The WTC Final live streaming will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app. Meanwhile, fans can track the live scores of the India vs New Zealand game on https://www.republicworld.com/sports-news/cricket-news/india-vs-new-zealand-wtc-final-live-cricket-score-ind-vs-nz-match-day-6-at-southampton-live-streaming-update.html

