Kyle Jamieson, Devon Conway Nominated For ICC Player Of The Month Award For June

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday announced the nominees for Player of the Month awards for the month of June. Two New Zealand players have bagged the nominations courtesy of their outstanding performances in the World Test Championship final against India. Devon Conway and Kyle Jamieson, along with South African wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock, have been nominated for the ICC Men's Player of the Month award for June. India's Sneh Rana and Shafali Verma, as well as England's Sophie Ecclestone, have been nominated for the award in the women's category.

New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson helped his team beat India in the final of the World Test Championship late last month. Jamieson picked a total of seven wickets, including a five-wicket haul in the first innings of the WTC final. Jamieson was adjudged the Player of the Match for his amazing performance with the ball. The fast bowler's scalps included India skipper Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, and Rishabh Pant. Jamieson also picked three wickets during New Zealand's second Test match against England in June.

Meanwhile, Devon Conway announced his arrival to the world with an incredible double-century in his debut Test against England last month. He followed that up with two half-centuries in the next two matches, one of which came against India in the World Test Championship final. The South Africa-born Kiwi batsman scored 379 runs at an average of 63.16 in June.

Protea wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock received the nomination for the ICC Men's Player of the Month for June thanks to his unbeaten 141 in the first Test against West Indies and his 96 in the second match. De Kock scored 237 runs at an average of 118.50 in the two-match Test series between South Africa and West Indies. De Kock also scored 135 runs at a strike rate of 142.10 in the three-match T20I series against the same side.

Nominees for the women's category

Meanwhile, Sneh Rana, Shafali Verma, and Sophie Ecclestone have all received nominations for their performances in the recently-concluded one-off Test and ODI series between India and England. Shafali Verma impressed the world with her amazing debut in the one-off Test against England as she scored two half-centuries in the first and second innings respectively and was also adjudged the player of the match. Ecclestone shined with the ball in the one-off Test as she registered two four-wicket hauls. Sneh Rana saved the Test match for India as her 80 off 154 balls helped avoid a defeat against the hosts.

(Image Credit: AP)

