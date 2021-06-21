Kyle Jamieson Hails New Zealand's Team Culture After Taking Fifer In WTC Final

New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson believes that the team culture has helped him put on a great show against India in the World Test Championship final. Jamieson said that the environment that has been created over a period of time has allowed players in the Kiwi camp to go out and perform. Jamieson picked up his fifth five-wicket haul in the World Test Championship and the first of the final. Another newcomer who has shown great consistency is batsman Devon Conway. The South Africa-born cricketer scored a half-century while opening the batting for New Zealand in the second innings. Conway had made his Test debut against England earlier this month and since then he has scored one double century and two half-centuries.

"I think the team culture and the environment that has been created over a long period of time is certainly one of the strings of this team and allows guys [to perform]. I have certainly been comfortable coming into this group and just being able to go about your business and I think having world-class guys around you allows you to just settle in your role. I’ve been able to learn off these guys and I guess ride the coattails of them a little bit. The pressure they build and the runs they score, I can’t speak highly enough of the environment," Jamieson said after the end of play on Day 3.

Day 3 of WTC final

Day 3 of the WTC final began with a delayed start due to a wet outfield. When the play resumed at 11 am local time, Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane assumed batting for India. Kohli was dismissed early by Jamieson, who didn't allow him to add to his overnight score of 44 runs. Rahane added 20 runs to his score from the previous day as he hit 49 off 117 before being dismissed by Neil Wagner. Jamieson also picked up the crucial wicket of Rishabh Pant, who can be a very dangerous batsman when in form. Jamieson then dismissed Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah on two consecutive balls to pick his fifer. India were bowled out for 217 runs in 92.1 overs.

Tom Latham and Devon Conway opened the batting for New Zealand and provided a solid start with a partnership of 70 runs. Latham was dismissed by Ravichandran Ashwin for 30 off 104 balls. Conway remained on the pitch and batted his way out to score the first half-century of the match. Conway scored 54 runs before being dismissed by Ishant Sharma right before the end of play on Day 3. Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor will resume batting for the Kiwis on Monday.

(Image Credit: ICC)

