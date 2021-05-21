Kyle Jamieson Makes Two Massive IPL 2021-related Confessions, Leaves Fans Shocked

New Zealand's 26-year-old fast bowler Kyle Jamieson's meteoric rise in cricket has grabbed a lot of eyeballs all around the world. Having already bowled a number of impactful spells in his young career, the talented youngster has been extolled by a number of cricket fans as well experts of the game. The lanky pacer was picked up by the Royal Challengers Bangalore side earlier this year ahead of the 14th season of the Indian Premier League.

Confident about the speedster's ability, the franchise did not mind spending big bucks to acquire his services for the flagship event. However, Jamieson recently gave fans a glimpse of how the moolah factor had an impact on him.

IPL news: Kyle Jamieson sheds light on the struggles that come with a heft price tag

Standing at a height of 6 feet 8 inches, the player surely has an intimidating presence on the cricket field. The pacer has the ability to extract extra bounce off the surface and has used it to his advantage in his international appearances for New Zealand. Moreover, his tendency to swing the ball a long way, combined with his high release point is an added challenge for the batters. His exploits in international matches, especially in Tests, fetched him a lucrative IPL deal worth INR 15 crore earlier this year.

While the cash-rich league can do wonders for players' bank balance, it also is bound to have an effect on their mindset as well. Speaking about the same in his conversation with the Daily Mail, Jamieson mentioned how he found it difficult to cope with the added pressure initially. He cited the example of the Australia series, that happed right after the auctions and how he visibly struggled with his performances in those white-ball fixtures. The cricketer pointed out that he was unable to deal with the situation in an appropriate manner, and it took a while for him to process what was going on.

The bowler revealed that he had to seek help from New Zealand's mental skills coach Pete Sanford. Jamieson stated that he had discussions with him regarding the added pressure he had put on himself after being bought at a record price. He admitted that he had only been a part of international cricket for 12 months, and that did not help him much either. The RCB fast bowler opined that a week in isolation in India helped him channelize his thoughts in the right direction. The bowler did not let his demons have an effect on his performances on the field as he picked up 9 wickets from 7 games for the Virat Kohli-led side, which made it to many IPL news reports this season.

After the suspension of the Indian Premier League, the attention has moved back to international cricket. Kyle Jamieson has a number of high-profile matches coming up and he would be keen to prove that he can be a big match player for his national side. Having picked up 36 wickets from just 6 Test matches, the rising star is expected to play a major role in the England vs New Zealand Test series and subsequent India vs New Zealand World Test Championship Final.

England vs New Zealand series

Kane Williamson and co. will be next seen in action in June. The England vs New Zealand 2021 Test series consists of two Test matches starting from June 2. The first Test match will take place from June 2 to 6 at Lord’s. The second Test match will take place from June 10 to 14 at the Edgbaston.

India vs New Zealand in WTC Final

New Zealand were the first team to book final berth in the inaugural World Test Championship. They will lock horns against India in the ultimate cash. The India vs New Zealand contest will be played at Southampton from June 18 to 22. The Kiwis have announced their squad for their all-important fixture against India. Here is the New Zealand squad for WTC Final -

New Zealand squad for WTC Final

Kane Williamson (c), Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Doug Bracewell, Devon Conway, Colin de Grandhomme, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryll Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner, BJ Watling, Will Young.

