Kyle Jamieson Opens Up On refusing To Bowl At Virat Kohli With The Dukes Ball In RCB Nets

New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson has opened up on reports of him refusing to bowl at Virat Kohli during the net session of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Kyle Jamieson who recently appeared on the YouTube channel 'The Grade Cricketer' with fellow RCB teammate Dan Christian, revealed that Virat Kohli asked him to bowl with the Dukes ball in the nets. Jamieson said there was no chance he was going to bowl to Kohli before the World Test Championship final. Now, Jamieson has taken a U-turn and said that he going to use Dukes balls towards the end of IPL 2021.

Speaking about his relationship with the RCB skipper at a virtual press conference from the UK on Wednesday, the Kiwi all-rounder said that Virat and he was having a general talk and he was only asking about my experience of playing in England, but both he and Kohli decided to end the conversation with a parting jibe. "We were talking generally about cricket, having played against each other 12 months before. He was asking me if I had played in England, what his own experiences had been there. No specifics. We went our ways with a sort of parting jibe – 'See you in a month’s time.'"

“I had two Dukes balls in my bag but I didn’t get the chance to use them. I was going to bring them out at the back end of the tournament,” he added.

Jamieson Refuses To Bowl At Kohli With Dukes Balls

Jamieson recently appeared on the YouTube channel 'The Grade Cricketer' with fellow RCB teammate Dan Christian. In the now-deleted video, Jamieson and Christian recalled the incident and had said, "Pretty cagey from Virat actually like in the first week we were here. The three of us were sort of sitting down on the net and so these two are talking about Test cricket and Virat says 'well gentlemen have you bowled much with the duke ball?'. Jammie is like 'I've got a couple here. I'll have a bit of a bowl before I go there (England for WTC final)' and Virat says 'Oh if you wanna have a bowl, bowl me in the nets. I'm more than happy to face you'. Jammie is like 'no chance I'm gonna bowl you'. Getting ready and have a real good look at his release point and everything that he does with the duke ball before," Christian said as the men broke into laughter.

Kyle Jamieson in IPL 2021

During this year's auction, Kyle Jamieson became IPL 2021's second most expensive buy after Chris Morris, was acquired by Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 15 crores. The Kiwi pacer impressed everyone with the ball as he picked up Suryakumar Yadav's wicket in his debut match for RCB. Jamieson bowled a tight second over of the first innings in the powerplay giving away just one run, which eventually helped his team win the match by 2 wickets with zero balls to spare. In the IPL 2021, the the-26-year-old Kiwi all-rounder played 7 matches and got 9 wickets with an economy rate of 9.20. Notably, Jamieson is slated to play for New Zealand in the World Test Championship final against India, where he will be also facing his RCB skipper.

(Image Credits: AP)