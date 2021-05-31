Kyle Jamieson Recalls The Experience Of Leaving India, Talks Availability For IPL 2021

New Zealand cricketer Kyle Jamieson, who plays for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in IPL 2021, said leaving India amid a worsening COVID-19 situation was an "interesting" experience. Jamieson left India after the suspension of IPL 2021 and flew to the Maldives from New Delhi before boarding a flight to the United Kingdom to join the rest of the Kiwi squad. Jamieson, while speaking to the press ahead of New Zealand's first Test match against England, said leaving India amid a dire COVID-19 situation was an interesting experience because everything happened abruptly and it is not something one could plan for.

"It was an interesting one. It is not something that you could plan for. We were sort of informed right through. We had some pretty good people around us, the BCCI and IPL teams. We just had to do the right thing by ourselves. Obviously, the situation in India was pretty dire and we were mindful of that what is going outside our bubble. Once it (the virus) got inside it was the right decision to postpone it. We just had to keep trusting in those people and control we can control and we had some pretty good people around us to help us get to England," Jamieson was quoted as saying by PTI.

When asked if he would be available for the remainder of IPL 2021, which is expected to take place between September and October in the UAE, Jamieson said he has not given a thought about it. The Kiwi pacer said the news about the resumption of IPL 2021 came a couple of days ago and he is yet to discuss it with the concerned stakeholders. Jamieson said his focus right now is on the upcoming Test series against England and the WTC final against India, starting June 18.

Jamieson on first time at Lord's

Jamieson also talked about his first time at the home of cricket in London. England and New Zealand are all set to play the first Test match at Lord's cricket stadium, which will be Jamieson's first time playing at the home ground of MCC. Jamieson said even a couple of senior players in the team, who have played at the stadium before, were busy taking pictures and videos upon reaching the ground for practice, which shows the significance of playing at the Lord's.

IMAGE: IPL/Twitter

