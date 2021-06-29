Kyle Jamieson Reveals Why He Hid In The Bathroom In The Last Minutes Of WTC Final

New Zealand all-rounder Kyle Jamieson has said he had to hide in the bathroom to calm himself down during the final moments of the historic one-off Test against India in Southampton, where he produced a match-winning performance with the ball. Jamieson told Country Sport Breakfast on Gold AM that he and his teammates were watching the final moments of the game on TV inside the change room and the situation became so tense at one point that he had to go to the washroom. Jamieson said the Indian crowd at the Ageas Bowl Stadium was making a lot of noise with each ball bowled, which made him nervous for his Kiwi batters out in the middle.

Jamieson shines with the ball

Jamieson headlined with the ball in the final match of the World Test Championship between India and New Zealand as he picked up a total of 7 wickets, including a five-wicket-haul in the first innings. Jamieson knocked out some crucial wickets in the game, dismissing the Indian skipper Virat Kohli twice. Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant also fell victim to Jamieson's deadly bowling. The New Zealand pacer bowled a couple of lethal deliveries to the Indian top-order batsmen, swinging the ball both ways. Jamieson also scored some crucial runs for New Zealand in the second innings as he hit a quick 21 off 16 balls, including the first maximum of the match.

The 26-year-old was adjudged the player of the match as New Zealand were crowned the first world Test champions. New Zealand beat India by 8 wickets to win the inaugural edition of the World Test Championship. The Kane Williamson-led Kiwi side played superior cricket compared to their Indian counterparts, which assured their victory on Day 6 of the one-off Test. New Zealand pacers bowled out the prolific Indian batting line-up twice in the match to help their side secure a win. Tim Southee, Trent Boult, and Neil Wagner also bowled some amazing spells during the match.

New Zealand is now the world's number one ranked Test side and their title defence journey for the WTC 2021-23 cycle will begin against India in November this year with a two-match away series.

(Image Credit: Blackcaps/Twitter)

