'Kyle Jamieson Will Become One Of The Leading All-rounders', Predicts Sachin Tendulkar

Team India's legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar has hailed New Zealand's all-rounder Kyle Jamieson after his stellar performance in the World Test Championship (WTC) Final. Impressed with the performance of Kyle Jamieson in the WTC Final against India, 'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar even went on to predict that Jamieson will become the leading all-rounder of the world cricket in the upcoming days. Kyle Jamieson was chosen as the player of the match in the WTC Final for his stellar performance against India. The Kiwi all-rounder had picked up 7 wickets (including both innings) and also weaved an important partnership with skipper Kane Williamson which helped New Zealand to take a slender lead over India in the first innings. Jamieson had also dismissed Team India's skipper Virat Kohli in both innings.

'Kyle Jamieson will become one of the leading all-rounders in world cricket' says Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar on his YouTube Channel said that Jamieson is a different bowler as compared to other spearheads of New Zealand like Tim Southee, Trent Boult, and Neil Wagner. Tendulkar also outlined Jamieson's performance with the bat also played an important factor in the victory of the Black Caps.

"He is gonna go on to become one of the leading all-rounders in world cricket. When I saw him in New Zealand last year, he impressed me with both ball and bat. He is a very different bowler compared to Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Colin de Grandhomme, and Neil Wagner. This guy likes to hit the deck hard and other guys like to swing the ball, " said Tendulkar.

"His partnership with Williamson was a critical partnership for New Zealand. He chooses to attack from ball one and he used his height beautifully. A tall batter who can get onto the front foot makes a big statement and that kind of unsettles bowlers."



'Master Blaster' also lavished praise on Kane Williamson as he said, "I have always believed that, Kane Williamson is one of leading players in the world. His temperament is fantastic, the way he handles himself in middle and makes himself comfortable while batting is something to watch. His calmness and composure wrapped off. He was rock solid in both innings."

India vs New Zealand WTC Final

India were bundled out for just 170 runs in their second innings courtesy of a disciplined bowling performance from the Kiwis as it meant that they only had to chase down a target of 139. It was a sorry-looking scorecard for India as they lost the key wickets of skipper Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, and, Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane in the first session itself. Only wicket-keeping batsman Rishabh Pant played attacking cricket as he scored a vital 41 before being dismissed while trying to up the scoring rate.

Coming back to New Zealand's run chase, they seemed to be on the back foot after losing openers Tom Latham and Devon Conway quickly but captain Kane Williamson and veteran Ross Taylor soldiered on for the BlackCaps. Taylor got a reprieve when he was dropped by Cheteshwar Pujara at first slip. Later, Jasprit Bumrah went on to spill skipper Williamson's catch as well. However, the match as a contest was well over by then.

The duo registered an unbeaten 96-run stand as New Zealand registered an emphatic win by eight wickets to become the first-ever World Test champions. Kane Williamson remained unbeaten on 52 while Ross Taylor was not out on 47.

(Image Credits: PTI/@BLACKCAPS/Twitter)