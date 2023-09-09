'Labuschagne Is Coming To India!' Netizens Laud Aussie Star's Towering Effort Against SA

After becoming Australia's hero in the first SA vs AUS ODI, Marnus Labuschagne continued his dream form and scored a ton in the second match against the Proteas. Labuschagne played an innings of 124 runs off 99 balls. Labuschagne's knock consisted of 19 fours and one six.

3 things you need to know

Australia ended their first innings at a score of 392/8 against South Africa in the second ODI

Marnus Labuschagne played an innings of 80* runs off 93 balls and took Australia to a three-wicket win

Labuschagne is not a part of Australia's 15-member squad for the 2023 ODI World Cup

ALSO READ | David Warner Scripts History Against SA, Surpasses Sachin Tendulkar's Monumental Record

Netizens want Marnus Labuschagne in Australia's ODI World Cup squad

After Marnus Labuschagne scored a ton against South Africa in the second ODI, the netizens lauded the right-handed Aussie batter and came up with different reactions over social media. Some reactions are mentioned below:

-Dropped from WC squad.

-Came as replacement.

-Fifty in the first ODI.

- Hundreds in the second ODI.



That's an innings of the highest quality.Marnus Labuschagne is coming to India! pic.twitter.com/PpOuIMl8S9 — Rafi Sikder (@rafi_sikder17) September 9, 2023

Marnus Labuschagne masterclass!



- Dropped from the ODI team.

- Dropped from the World Cup squad.

- Returned as a concussion substitute.

- 80* (93) in the first ODI.

- 124 (99) in the second ODI.



- Labuschagne is a warrior....!!!#SAvAUS — K P (@KP_00002) September 9, 2023

80* in last game and

100 in 80 balls today for



Marnus Labuschagne and he's not in Australia's World Cup squad#SAvAUS#Cricket #MarnusLabuschange pic.twitter.com/scmwjIa47B — Alfayez Mustafa (@AlfayezMd) September 9, 2023

Gosh, now what's Cricket Australia gonna do about Marnus Labuschagne sighting World Cup? Man been in terrific form & not part of squad afterall ! @CricketAus Let's get the man to India for WC, alright? #SAvAUS #CWC23 pic.twitter.com/IKtZdg9UeE — Shambhu Nath Pradip (@2shambhunath) September 9, 2023

"The Concussion Substitute Legend" Marnus Labuschagne 🫡



In South Africa Odi Series...



1st ODI - 80*(93)

2nd ODI - 124(99)



May he will come as a concussion substitute to the World Cup Squad. Who knows?#SAvsAUS #AUSvsSA #WorldCup2023 pic.twitter.com/Qfdihusca2 — Pradeep Harsoor (@PradeepHarsoor) September 9, 2023

ALSO READ | 'They will need game time': Ex-India cricketer puts the final nail on Kishan-Rahul debate

Will Australia win their 6th ODI World Cup?

The Australian cricket team is one of the most successful side in the ODI World Cup and has won a total of five titles. The 'Men in Yellow' will look forward to increasing their tally to six when they take on India in their first match of the 2023 edition of the tournament.