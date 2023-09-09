Last Updated:

'Labuschagne Is Coming To India!' Netizens Laud Aussie Star's Towering Effort Against SA

Australian batter Marnus Labuschagne continued his dream form against South Africa in the second ODI and played an innings of 124 runs off 99 balls.

Saksham nagar
Marnus Labuschagne, SA vs AUS, SA vs AUS 2nd ODI

Australian batter Marnus Labuschagne (Image: Fancode)


After becoming Australia's hero in the first SA vs AUS ODI, Marnus Labuschagne continued his dream form and scored a ton in the second match against the Proteas. Labuschagne played an innings of 124 runs off 99 balls. Labuschagne's knock consisted of 19 fours and one six. 

3 things you need to know 

  • Australia ended their first innings at a score of 392/8 against South Africa in the second ODI 
  • Marnus Labuschagne played an innings of 80* runs off 93 balls and took Australia to a three-wicket win 
  • Labuschagne is not a part of Australia's 15-member squad for the 2023 ODI World Cup  

ALSO READ | David Warner Scripts History Against SA, Surpasses Sachin Tendulkar's Monumental Record

Netizens want Marnus Labuschagne in Australia's ODI World Cup squad 

After Marnus Labuschagne scored a ton against South Africa in the second ODI, the netizens lauded the right-handed Aussie batter and came up with different reactions over social media. Some reactions are mentioned below: 

Will Australia win their 6th ODI World Cup? 

The Australian cricket team is one of the most successful side in the ODI World Cup and has won a total of five titles. The 'Men in Yellow' will look forward to increasing their tally to six when they take on India in their first match of the 2023 edition of the tournament.

