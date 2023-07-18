'Labuschagne Major Concern' Nasser Hussain Outlines Australia's Issues Ahead Of Ashes Test

The Australian cricket team was not able to continue their winning momentum in the third Ashes 2023 Test and lost the match by three wickets. English pacer Mark Wood destroyed the Australian batting lineup and ended up picking seven wickets in the whole match. Wood also made a total of 40 runs in the whole match and was adjudged Player of the Match for his all-round performance.

3 things you need to know

England needed 251 runs to win the third Ashes 2023 Test match

Harry Brook played an important role in England's chase and scored a much-needed half-century

Australia lead the five-match Ashes 2023 series by 2-1

ALSO READ | 'Putting in a lot of work': Pat Cummins showcases unwavering support for David Warner

Nasser Hussain's big remark on Australia's problems for the fourth Test

(Australian batsman Marnus Labuschagne during the AUS vs WI 2022 Test series / Image: AP)

Former English cricket team batsman Nasser Hussain has passed a massive remark on the Australian cricket team's problem in the fourth Test. Hussain, while writing in his column for 'The Daily Mail,' mentioned that Labuschagne is the visitors' biggest problem for the Manchester Test.

People talk about the fact that England have limited Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne to one score above 50. But, for me, Labuschagne is the major concern for Australia, because Smith has made two hundreds in his last four games, starting with the World Test Championship final against India at the Oval.

ALSO READ | Yashasvi Jaiswal saves young fan from falling whilst collecting his autograph | WATCH

Nasser Hussain added

Labuschagne is still scratching around for his rhythm. He’s changed guard from off stump to middle, then back to off, and he keeps playing himself in, then getting out to soft dismissals. The busiest man in Manchester will be Australia’s batting coach Michael Di Venuto, giving him all those throwdowns.

Hussain believes that removing Warner early will help England win 4th Test

Aussie opener David Warner has not been in the best of forms in the Ashes 2023 series so far and has only made 141 runs in six innings. Nasser Hussain believes that despite, Warner's bad form he can still take his team to a flyer, and dismissing him early will help England win the fourth Test match in Manchester.