Labuschagne Makes Bizzare Appeal For Catch Despite Ball Being 'miles Away' From Bat; Watch

Australian batting all-rounder Marnus Labuschagne was seen making a bizarre appeal at the recently concluded AUS vs ENG Ashes 4th Test at the SCG. The player was the only one to appeal for a caught behind with none of his teammates joining him in with the ball clearly missing the bat. Even replays clearly showed that the ball was 'miles away' and nowhere near Jos Buttler's bat but Marnus Labuschagne was seen jumping in animation.

Let's give Labuschagne an E for Effort on that appeal 😂 #Ashes pic.twitter.com/To5SxDKPMJ — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 9, 2022

The incident oc​​​​cured during the 83rd over bowled by Aussie skipper Pat Cummins. The delivery went past Buttler's bat but with a huge gap by Labuschagne who was stationed at gully went up in appeal. However, he later saw that it was he who was appealing. The commentators too were heard saying that one could "drive a bus between the gap" cheekily in response to the Marnus Labuschagne appeal.

Australia vs England: Brits' manage to hold the game to a draw

England finally drew a game to bring an end to their 3-match losing streak in the ongoing Ashes. The experienced pace duo of James Anderson and Stuart Broad who normally win England matches with the ball managed to remain unbeaten for the last two overs to deny the Aussies a chance to whitewash the Aus vs Eng series 5-0.

The English batting lineup of Zak Crawley (77), Ben Stokes (60) and Jonny Bairstow (41) too have to be credited for spending a lot of time in the middle to give the team some hope of managing to draw out the game. The team had a poor campaign with the bat so far this series but managed to put on an above-average show this time around.

Australia vs England: Joe Root confirms Jos Buttler will miss the last Test

Meanwhile, English wicket-keeper batter Jos Buttler will miss the Hobart Test which is also the last Test of the series. Confirming the development skipper Joe Root said "Jos Buttler's going to be going home, quite a bad injury, a shame for him and the team. The way he stood up through the rest of the game is testament to his character."

Image: Twitter/ Cricket.com.au