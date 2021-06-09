LAH Vs ISL Dream11 Prediction, Team And Top Fantasy Picks For PSL 2021

Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United will be playing against each other in the Pakistan Super League at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The match starts at 8:00 PM local time (9:30 PM) on Wednesday, June 9. Here is our LAH vs ISL Dream11 prediction, LAH vs ISL Dream11 team, LAH vs ISL opener and LAH vs ISL scorecard.

LAH vs ISL match preview

PSL season gets underway in UAE after the tournament was postponed earlier due to COVID-19 in Pakistan. Lahore Qalandars team played really well in the first half of the tournament and will be eager to continue their fine form when they play Islamabad United in Abu Dhabi. Qalandars are currently placed at the 4th spot in the standings with 6 points having played 4 matches, winning 3 and losing the one. Islamabad United on the other hand is third on the points table, having the same win-loss record but the two teams are separated by net run rate. This match should be exciting to watch as both teams eye for a win.

LAH vs ISL weather report

There will be no rain expected during the match. The wind gusts will be around 17 km/h with temperatures hovering around 32 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With the rain not coming down during the match, both teams will get to play the full quota of overs, making the LAH vs ISL Dream11 prediction a tough one.

LAH vs ISL pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip has favoured batsmen a little bit, but bowlers have also had their say. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to keep the match evenly contested. The team winning the toss will look to bat first and put up a good score on board.

LAH vs ISL player record

Lahore Qalanders will be looking forward to Rashid Khan and Fakhar Zaman doing well in this match just like the last match. The team will want them to perform and win the match for them to climb up the points table. Islamabad United, on the other hand, will want Shadab Khan and Hasan Ali to do well with bat and ball in this match and keep the team hold of fourth place. All eyes will be on their performance in the upcoming fixture.

LAH vs ISL Dream11 team

LAH vs ISL Dream11 prediction

As per our LAH vs ISLDream11 prediction, ISL will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The LAH vs ISL player record and as a result, the LAH vs ISL best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The LAH vs ISL Dream11 team and LAH vs ISL prediction does not guarantee positive results.

