LAH Vs MUL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Playing 11 And All Match Details

Lahore Qalandars will take on Multan Sultans in the 3rd match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 on Friday, February 21. The LAH vs MUL live game will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. It will commence at 8:30 PM (IST).

Lahore Qalandars will begin their PSL 2020 campaign in a LAH vs MUL live game. The Qalandars have an explosive batting line-up with the likes of Chris Lynn, Mohammed Hafeez and Fakhar Zaman who have the ability to go bonkers from word go. They also have a strong bowling lineup with Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Shinwari and Haris Rauf who set the stage alight in Big Bash. They will look to start their campaign on a winning note.

On the other hand, Multan Sultans ended PSL 2019 in the fifth position. They would like to rectify their mistakes from the last season and they can do it with the new additions to the squad this year. They have some promising names within their ranks like Rilee Rossouw, Shan Masood, Sohail Tanvir, Imran Tahir and Junaid Khan. The Sultans will look to start the tournament with a win in the LAH vs MUL live game.

Let's have a look at the squads and the LAH vs MUL Dream11 prediction.

LAH vs MUL playing 11 likely from both the squads

LAH vs MUL playing 11: Lahore Qalandars

Sohail Akhtar (Captain), Ben Dunk (Wicket-keeper), Chris Lynn, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Dane Vilas, Samit Patel, David Wiese, Haris Rauf, Usman Shinwari, Shaheen Shah Afridi.

LAH vs MUL playing 11: Multan Sultans Squad

Shan Masood (Captain), Rohail Nazir (Wicket-keeper), James Vince, Moeen Ali, Rilee Rossouw, Khushdil Shah, Ravi Bopara, Shahid Afridi, Sohail Tanvir, Imran Tahir, Junaid Khan, Mohammad Irfan.

LAH vs MUL Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers: Ben Dunk

Batsmen: Chris Lynn (Captain), Fakhar Zaman, James Vince, Rilee Rossouw (Vice-captain)

Bowlers: Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Imran Tahir, Mohammad Irfan

All-Rounders: Shahid Afridi, Mohammad Hafeez

LAH vs MUL Match Prediction

Lahore Qalandars start off as favourites to win.

Note: Please keep in mind that our LAH vs MUL Match Predictions are made with our own analysis. These selections are not bound to guarantee positive results in your LAH vs MUL live game.

IMAGE COURTESY: MULTAN SULTANS TWITTER