LAH Vs PES Dream11 Eliminator Prediction, Team, Top Picks, PSL 2020 Match Preview

Lahore Qalandars will take on Peshawar Zalmi in Eliminator 1 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 on Saturday, November 14. The LAH vs PES live match will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi. The LAH vs PES live match will commence at 8:30 PM (IST). Here is our LAH vs PES Dream11 team, LAH vs PES Dream11 prediction, LAH vs PES match prediction that will bring you the best LAH vs PES live match results.

LAH vs PES live: LAH vs PES Dream11 prediction and preview

The Pakistan Super League is one of the most viewed cricket competitions in the world. Fans will be overjoyed that the tournament is back with its playoffs. Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi will battle it out in the first Eliminator of the season. The contest is deemed crucial for both sides as it can shatter the championship aspirations of the losing side. During their league stage encounters, both sides have claimed victory in one fixture each. An enthralling clash between the two exciting sides is on the cards, and it promises to entertain the fans of the league.

LAH vs PES Dream11 prediction: Squads for the LAH vs PES Dream11 team

LAH squad for LAH vs PES Dream11 team

Ben Dunk, Dane Vilas, David Wiese, Tamim Iqbal, Samit Patel, Abid Ali, Agha Salman, Dilbar Hussain, Fakhar Zaman, Farzan Raja, Haris Rauf, Jaahid Ali, Maaz Khan, Mohammad Faizan, Mohammad Hafeez, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sohail Akhtar, Usman Shinwari

PES squad for LAH vs PES Dream11 team

Carlos Brathwaite, Darren Sammy, Faf du Plessis, Hardus Viljoen, Liam Livingstone, Aamir Ali, Adil Amin, Haider Ali Khan, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Akmal, Khurram Shehzad, Mohammad Mohsin, Rahat Ali, Shoaib Malik, Umar Amin, Wahab Riaz and Yasir Shah

LAH vs PES Dream11 prediction: Top picks from LAH vs PES playing 11

M Hazeef

F Zaman

H Ali

K Akmal

LAH vs PES match prediction: LAH vs PES Dream11 team

Wicketkeepers: B Dunk, K Akmal (vc)

Batsmen: F Zaman, S Akhtar, H Ali, I Haq

All-rounders: M Hafeez (c), S Malik

Bowlers: S Afridi, W Riaz, H Ali

LAH vs PES live: LAH vs PES Dream11 prediction

As per our LAH vs PES Dream11 prediction, LAH will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The LAH vs PES Dream11 prediction, top picks, and LAH vs PES Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The LAH vs PES match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

