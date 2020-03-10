LAH Vs PES Dream11 Prediction, Team, Playing 11 And All PSL 2020 Match Details

Lahore Qalandars will take on Peshawar Zalmi in the 24th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 on Tuesday, March 10. The LAH vs PES live match will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The LAH vs PES live match will commence at 7:30 PM (IST). Here is our LAH vs PES Dream11 team, LAH vs PES Dream11 prediction, LAH vs PES match prediction that will bring you the best LAH vs PES live match results.

Lahore Qalandars are placed at the penultimate position in the PSL 2020 points table with 6 points to their name. They have played seven matches with three wins and four losses. They won their last match against Karachi Kings by 8 wickets. A win in this game would send them to the third position.

On the other hand, Peshawar Zalmi are placed second in the PSL 2020 points table with 9 points to their name. They have played 8 matches with four wins, three losses and one no result. They won their last game against Islamabad United by 7 runs. A win in this fixture would see them draw level with the table-toppers Multan Sultans.

LAH vs PES Dream11 prediction: Squads

LAH vs PES Dream11 prediction: LAH vs PES playing 11 - Lahore Qalandars

Sohail Akhtar (Captain), Dane Vilas (Wicketkeeper), Chris Lynn, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Samit Patel, Seekkuge Prasanna, Haris Rauf, Usman Shinwari (12th man), Shaheen Shah Afridi, David Wiese.

LAH vs PES Dream11 prediction: LAH vs PES playing 11 - Peshawar Zalmi

Darren Sammy (Captain), Kamran Akmal (Wicketkeeper), Liam Livingstone, Tom Banton, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Mohsin, Liam Dawson, Wahab Riaz, Hasan Ali, Rahat Ali, Imam-ul-Haq (12th man)

LAH vs PES Dream11 prediction: LAH vs PES Dream11 team

Here is the LAH vs PES Dream11 team that is expected to fetch you maximum points -

Wicketkeepers: Kamran Akmal (Captain), Tom Banton

Batsmen: Fakhar Zaman, Chris Lynn (Vice-captain), Liam Livingstone, Haider Ali

Bowlers: Shaheen Shah Afridi, Hasan Ali

All-Rounder: Mohammad Hafeez, David Wiese, Shoaib Malik

LAH vs PES Dream11 prediction: LAH vs PES match prediction

Peshawar Zalmi start off as favourites to win in our LAH vs PES Dream11 prediction.

Note: Please keep in mind that our LAH vs PES Dream11 prediction is made with our own analysis. Our LAH vs PES Dream11 team are not bound to guarantee positive results in your games.

IMAGE COURTESY: PESHAWAR ZALMI TWITTER