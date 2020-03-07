LAH Vs QUE Dream11 Prediction, Team, Playing 11s And All PSL 2020 Match Details

Lahore Qalandars will take on Quetta Gladiators in the 21st match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 on Saturday, March 7. The LAH vs QUE live match will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. The LAH vs QUE live will commence at 7:30 PM (IST). Here is our LAH vs QUE Dream11 team, LAH vs QUE Dream11 prediction, LAH vs QUE match prediction that will bring you the best LAH vs QUE live match results.

Lahore Qalandars have had a miserable tournament so far as they have managed to win just one game out of the five games they have played. They are reeling at the bottom of the table with 2 points to their name. They were thrashed in their last game by Islamabad United by 71 runs. Ben Dunk and Chirs Lynn are the players to watch out for.

On the other hand, Quetta Gladiators who started the tournament brilliantly have lost their way. After winning three of the first four games, they have now lost three consecutive games and are placed at the fifth position in the points table with three wins and four losses. They would look to get back to winning ways as a loss in this fixture could very well end their chances of qualifying for the playoffs. Jason Roy and Shane Watson are the players to watch out for.

Let's take a look at the squads and LAH vs QUE Dream11 prediction.

LAH vs QUE Dream11 Prediction: Squads

LAH vs QUE Dream11 prediction: Lahore Qalandars Squad for the LAH vs QUE playing 11

Sohail Akhtar (Captain), Dane Vilas (Wicket-keeper), Fakhar Zaman, Chris Lynn, Mohammad Hafeez, Samit Patel, David Wiese, Salman Irshad, Shaheen Afridi, Dilbar Hussain, Maaz Khan, Usman Shinwari, Ben Dunk, Jaahid Ali, Salman Butt, Seekkuge Prasanna, Faizan Khan, Raja Farzan.

LAH vs QUE Dream11 prediction: Quetta Gladiators Squad for the LAH vs QUE playing 11

Sarfaraz Ahmed (Captain and Wicket-keeper), Jason Roy, Shane Watson, Ahsan Ali, Azam Khan, Ben Cutting, Mohammad Nawaz, Anwar Ali, Sohail Khan, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Ahmed Shehzad, Khurram Manzoor, Tymal Mills, Fawad Ahmed, Arish Ali Khan, Abdul Nasir, Zahid Mahmood.

LAH vs QUE Dream11 prediction: LAH vs QUE Dream11 team

Here is the LAH vs QUE Dream11 team that will fetch you the maximum points -

Wicketkeepers: Sarfaraz Ahmed

Batsmen: Jason Roy (Captain), Shane Watson, Chris Lynn (Vice-captain), Fakhar Zaman,

Bowlers: Dilbar Hussain, Sohail Khan, Mohammad Hasnain, Tymal Mills

All-rounders: Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz

LAH vs QUE Dream11 prediction: LAH vs QUE match prediction

Quetta Gladiators start off as favourites to win the LAH vs QUE live match as per our LAH vs QUE match prediction.

Note: Please note that the above LAH vs QUE Dream11 prediction is made according to our own analysis. The LAH vs QUE Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results in your games.

IMAGE COURTESY: QUETTA GLADIATORS TWITTER