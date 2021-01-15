Lahore Court Orders FIR Against Pakistan's Babar Azam In Sexual Exploitation Complaint

A court in Lahore on Thursday ordered the police to register an FIR against Pakistan's cricket captain Babar Azam and file a case against him on a sexual exploitation complaint. The complainant, Hamiza Mukhtar from Lahore, has alleged that the cricketer had sexually exploited her, forced her to have an abortion and made false promises of marriage. The petitioner annexed her medical documents as evidence.

Allegations disturbing and serious: Judge

As per a PTI report, the additional sessions judge, Noman Muhammad Naeem, after hearing arguments of the lawyers of both the sides, directed the SHO of Naseerabad police station to immediately register the FIR against Babar. The judge remarked that the allegations were disturbing and serious to warrant a full investigation. Hamiza later confirmed that the FIR has been lodged at the Naseerabad police station.

Earlier, another additional sessions judge, Abid Raza had ordered Babar and his family not to harass Hamiza, who had alleged that she was getting threat calls to withdraw the case. The woman alleged that when she tried to register an FIR against the cricketer at the Naseerabad Police Station, Babar forced her to withdraw the application on marriage re-assurance.

Last month, Babar Azam had alleged that the woman claiming to be the victim has been blackmailing him and is demanding Rs 10 million to withdraw her accusations of fraud and harassment. The Pakistan skipper's legal counsel argued that the woman resorted to delaying tactics to prolong the trial. The victim had alleged that Babar Azam had exploited her on several occasions since 2010 before making his way into the country's national team, as per reports in Pakistan media.

Pak to announce initial squad for Test series vs SA

This comes as Pakistan cricket's new chief selector Muhammad Wasim will on Friday announce an initial 20-member squad for the home Test series against South Africa starting on January 26. Wasim said the squad will be reduced to 16 players after a week.

"I have been consulting captain Babar Azam, head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and the head coaches of the provincial teams who are also national selectors before I finalise the squad," he said. The first Test will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi from January 26, followed by the second one at Rawalpindi (February 4-8) and three T20 Internationals in Lahore.

