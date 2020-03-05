LAM Vs INT Dream11 Prediction, Team, Playing 11 And All Match Details

Intellectual CC take on La Manga CC European Cricket League Alicante, 2020 on Thursday, March 5 at the Sporting Alfas Cricket Club, Alicante. The game commences at 9:30 PM (IST). Here is our LAM vs INT Dream11 prediction.

Also Read: MAU Vs LAM Dream11 Prediction, Team, Playing 11s And All Alicante T10 Match Details

LAM vs INT Dream11 prediction: Preview

La Manga have been in fine form this tournament and are favourites for the clash. They would like to win this game and progress further into the competition. Looking at their recent form, they are favourites to win the LAM vs INT match.

Intellectual CC have had a awful campaign as they have lost their last three matches. Their players have not stepped up to the occasion which has resulted in their miserable performance. They would hope to end the tournament on a winning note when they take the field against La Manga.

Also Read: INT Vs LEV Dream11 Prediction, Team, Playing 11 And All Alicante T10 Match Details

LAM vs INT Dream11 prediction: Injury and Availability News:

All players are available

LAM vs INT Dream11 prediction: Squads

Intellectual CC: Noman Ahmad, Husnain Akram, Umair Akram, Hassan Askari, T Ahmed, Sadeem Muhammad, N Muhammad, SS Hafiz, Sulman Ullah Ihsan, Hafiz Abid (WK), Muhammad Shafique, Usman Baig, McGarry, Christopher Horne, J. Brown, U. Mirza, Atle Barlaup,

La Manga CC: Adam Elgar, Keiran Wood, Tommy Knowles, Paul Fletcher, Ollie Jarvis, Paul Harvey, Connor Wood, Alfie Court, Hugh James, Arwinder Singh, Joel Brook, Neil Brook, Jonathan Kinsella, Charlie Rumistrezewicz, Tom Culshaw, Amendeep Singh, Andy Mccllock, and Sohail Khan.

Also Read: LAM Vs INT Live Scores, Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Alicante T10 Match Preview

LAM vs INT match prediction: Captain and Vice-Captain Selection

Captain – K Wood, J Brook, Ravi Panchal

Vice-Captain –Ollie Jarvis, Hassan Askari, Connor Wood

J Brook and Ravi Panchal will be perfect options as captain or vice-captain.

LAM vs INT match prediction: LAM vs INT Dream11 team

Here is the LAM vs INT Dream11 team that is expected to fetch you the maximum points

Wicketkeepers K Wood

Batsmen: S Simkins, J Brook, N Ahmad

Bowlers: H Askari, I Baig, C Wood

All-Rounder: R Panchal, O Jarvis, U Baig, N Muhammed

LAM vs INT match prediction

La Manga CC are likely to beat Intellectual CC.

Note: Please keep in mind that our LAM vs INT Dream11 prediction is made with our own analysis. Our LAM vs INT Dream11 team are not bound to guarantee positive results in your games. Catch all the LAM vs INT live action on FanCode to see if your LAM vs INT Dream11 team works for the day as well.

Also Read: PES Vs QUE Dream11 Prediction, Team, Playing 11 And All PSL 2020 Match Details