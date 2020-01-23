The Debate
LAM Vs MAU Dream11 Team Prediction, Top Picks And Match Updates

Cricket News

LAM vs MAU Dream11 team and prediction: Get all match details, full squad and schedule for the upcoming Spanish Regional T10 League game on January 23.

LAM vs MAU Dream11

The seventh match of the ongoing Spanish Regional T10 League 2020 will be played between La Manga and Madrid United. The match will be played at the Woodbridge Oval in Albir. The 10-overs fixture is scheduled for January 23 and will start at 8:30 PM IST. 

LAM vs MAU Dream11 Match preview

The ongoing five-team tournament will be played across five days at the Woodbridge Oval in Albir, Spain. The upcoming match-up between La Manga and Madrid United is the second of the double-header scheduled at the venue on January 23.

LAM vs MAU Dream11 Squad details

LAM vs MAU Dream11: LAM Squad

Adam Alger, Keiran Wood, Tommy Knowles, Paul Fletcher, Pawitter Singh, Neil Brook, Joel Brook, Jonathan Kinsella, Paul Sadler, Ollie Jarvis, Paul Harvey, Tom Culshaw, Charlie Rumistrzewicz, Connor Wood, Alfie Court, Hugh James, Sohail Khan, Arwinder Singh, Amandeep Singh, Andy McCulloch

LAM vs MAU Dream11: MAU Squad

Waheed Akhtar, Tauqeer Hussain, Kashif Aziz, Zia Ul Qayum, Ahsan Yaqoob, Abdul Kalam Azad, Jabar Ali, Ittfaq Ahmed, Kashif Rana, Mohammad Tauseef Arshad, Qadar Nawaz, Mohammad Ashraf, Robiul Khan, Abdul Hafeez Niazi, Usman Ali, Tasawar Azam, Noore Azman

LAM vs MAU Dream11 team prediction

Wicketkeeper – Adam Alger (vc)

All-rounder – Tom Culshaw (c), Ittfaq Ahmed

Batsmen – Keiran Wood, Tommy Knowles, Mohammad Ashraf, Pawitter Singh, Jabar Ali  

Bowlers – Connor Wood, Robiul Khan, Noore Azman

La Manga start off as favourites to win the game. 

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.

