LAN Vs DER Dream11 Prediction, Team And Top Fantasy Picks, Vitality Blast 2021

Lancashire will take on Derbyshire in the 1st match of the Vitality Blast 2021. The match is set to begin at 7:00 PM IST (2:30 PM local time) from the Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester on June 9, 2021. Here is our LAN vs DER Dream11 prediction, team, and fantasy top picks.

Vitality Blast 2021: LAN vs DER preview

Opening up the proceedings at the Vitality Blast 2021 will be two of the most contrasting teams from the North Group, Lancashire and Derbyshire. After missing out on last year’s final following a loss to the eventual winners, Nottinghamshire, Lancashire will be hoping to go the extra mile this time. Meanwhile, Derbyshire, who ended at the bottom of their group last season, will be looking to end with a better result in 2021. The LAN vs DER scorecard will be available on the websites of both teams.

LAN vs DER: Pitch Conditions and Weather Report

The pitch at the Old Trafford Cricket Stadium has generally been a batting-friendly one in the last few years. With an average first innings score of around 156 and pacers getting decent support from the surface, we expect this match to be a high scoring one. Going by previous matches and expected weather conditions, the captain winning the toss should choose to bat first. The LAN vs DER opener will have a huge role to play in this game. Accuweather predicts no rain for this match. The temperature is expected to be around 21°C, with 63% humidity and 70% cloud cover.

Injury and Availability News

There will be no injury concerns for either team in this match.

LAN vs DER Dream11 team: Probable Playing XIs

LAN: Jos Buttler (wk), Finn Allen, Liam Livingstone, Keaton Jennings, Steven Croft, Dane Vilas (c), Danny Lamb, Luke Wood, Tom Hartley, Tom Bailey, Matt Parkinson

DER: Luis Reece, Billy Godleman (c), Wayne Madsen, Leus du Plooy, Matt Critchley, Alex Hughes, Matt McKiernan, Anuj Dal, Brooke Guest (wk), Michael Cohen, Logan van Beek

LAN vs DER best team: Captain and Vice-Captain Selection

Captain – Jos Buttler, Logan van Beek

Vice-Captain – Liam Livingstone, Finn Allen

Jos Buttler and Liam Livingstone will be perfect options as captain and vice-captain respectively.

LAN vs DER Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Jos Buttler

Batsmen – Wayne Madsen, Billy Godleman, Finn Allen

All-Rounders – Steven Croft, Luis Reece, Liam Livingstone, Matt Critchley

Bowlers – Logan van Beek, Tom Bailey, Matt Parkinson

LAN vs DER Dream11 Prediction

According to our LAN vs DER Dream11 prediction, Lancashire are likely to edge past Derbyshire and win this match.

Note: The LAN vs DER player record and as a result, the LAN vs DER best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The LAN vs DER Dream11 team and LAN vs DER prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Lancashire & Derbyshire County Twitter