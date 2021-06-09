LAN Vs DER Dream11 Prediction, Team And Top Fantasy Picks, Vitality Blast 2021

Quick links:
lan vs der dream11
Lancashire will take on Derbyshire in the 1st match of the Vitality Blast 2021. The match is set to begin at 7:00 PM IST (2:30 PM local time) from the Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester on June 9, 2021. Here is our LAN vs DER Dream11 prediction, team, and fantasy top picks.
All eyes on @VitalityBlast 👀 🏏⚪ pic.twitter.com/pgxIYEAyg1— Derbyshire CCC (@DerbyshireCCC) June 8, 2021
Opening up the proceedings at the Vitality Blast 2021 will be two of the most contrasting teams from the North Group, Lancashire and Derbyshire. After missing out on last year’s final following a loss to the eventual winners, Nottinghamshire, Lancashire will be hoping to go the extra mile this time. Meanwhile, Derbyshire, who ended at the bottom of their group last season, will be looking to end with a better result in 2021. The LAN vs DER scorecard will be available on the websites of both teams.
The pitch at the Old Trafford Cricket Stadium has generally been a batting-friendly one in the last few years. With an average first innings score of around 156 and pacers getting decent support from the surface, we expect this match to be a high scoring one. Going by previous matches and expected weather conditions, the captain winning the toss should choose to bat first. The LAN vs DER opener will have a huge role to play in this game. Accuweather predicts no rain for this match. The temperature is expected to be around 21°C, with 63% humidity and 70% cloud cover.
There will be no injury concerns for either team in this match.
LAN: Jos Buttler (wk), Finn Allen, Liam Livingstone, Keaton Jennings, Steven Croft, Dane Vilas (c), Danny Lamb, Luke Wood, Tom Hartley, Tom Bailey, Matt Parkinson
DER: Luis Reece, Billy Godleman (c), Wayne Madsen, Leus du Plooy, Matt Critchley, Alex Hughes, Matt McKiernan, Anuj Dal, Brooke Guest (wk), Michael Cohen, Logan van Beek
Captain – Jos Buttler, Logan van Beek
Vice-Captain – Liam Livingstone, Finn Allen
Jos Buttler and Liam Livingstone will be perfect options as captain and vice-captain respectively.
Wicketkeeper – Jos Buttler
Batsmen – Wayne Madsen, Billy Godleman, Finn Allen
All-Rounders – Steven Croft, Luis Reece, Liam Livingstone, Matt Critchley
Bowlers – Logan van Beek, Tom Bailey, Matt Parkinson
According to our LAN vs DER Dream11 prediction, Lancashire are likely to edge past Derbyshire and win this match.
Note: The LAN vs DER player record and as a result, the LAN vs DER best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The LAN vs DER Dream11 team and LAN vs DER prediction do not guarantee positive results.